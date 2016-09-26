Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Citi goes direct to Denmark
26 September 2016
Citi to partner with VP SECURITIES for the launch
US investment bank Citi will begin offering direct custody
& clearing (DCC) services to clients in Denmark by the end
of this year.
The launch means the firm will soon have a direct custody
platform in 63 markets globally and be the first universal bank
to offer the services in both Sweden and Denmark.
DDC units provide on the ground coverage and expertise for
clearing, settlement, custody and asset servicing to asset
managers, pension funds and insurers.
They also offer local market sub-custody services to banks
and global custodians around the world.
"The opening of Denmark DCC further expands
Citi’s unique custody footprint as the largest
provider of custody services in the region and globally," said
Reto Faber, head of direct custody and clearing in EMEA for
Citi.
"It also supports our ambition to provide custody services
as a direct participant in all of the major T2S markets,
thereby enabling clients to benefit from the consistency and
connectivity of our integrated network."
T2S is the European Central Bank's single, pan-European
platform for securities settlement in central bank money.
Citi will work witj with VP SECURITIES - the central
securities registration agent in Denmark and an approved CSD -
as part of the launch.
Birger Schmidt, chief commercial officer for VP SECURITIES,
said he expects even more key players in the global market will
launch direct market access to the Danish market.
DCC plays an integral role in the capital markets by
providing clearing and settlement services for the trading and
investing activities of broker dealers as well as offering
local market sub-custody services to banks and global
custodians around the world.
Andrew Man, country officer for Citi in Denmark, added:
"Citi has a long-standing presence in Denmark; we have been
here for over four decades. Denmark is a very important country
for us and we recognise the opportunities for growth here.
"Our new direct custody and clearing business compliments
the existing wide range of products that we deliver on the
ground."