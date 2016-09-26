CBOE to buy Bats for $3.2bn

CBOE, owner the largest options exchange in the US, is
buying stock exchange operator Bats in a $3.2bn deal.
Nasdaq-listed CBOE made the announcement ahead of the US
market open on Monday, adding that it plans to fund the
purchase via a mixture of stock and debt.
Bats, which only went public on its own exchange five months
ago, has a strong pan-European equities business.
It has also been expanding its share of US options trading
in recent years, gaining ground on CBOE itself as well as
Nasdaq and ICE-owned New York Stock Exchange.
CBOE said it expects to shift trading in all of the combined
company's markets onto a single platform which could eventually
cut costs by as much as $65m a year.
Edward Tilly, CBOE's chief executive will lead the combined
company, the Chicago-based firm said on Monday.
Chris Concannon, currently at the helm of Bats, will become
president and chief operating officer.
"The acquisition of Bats is expected to strengthen our
position as a global leader in innovative tradable products and
services, and is a transformative next step in our growth
strategy," Tilly wrote in a statement.
He added that combining together CBOE's product innovation,
indexing expertise and options market position with Bats'
proprietary technology, global ETP listing and trading venues
represents a "compelling combination" that should deliver
significant benefits for customers and stockholders.
The deal is still subject to regulatory clearances and
approvals and needs to be backed by shareholders but CBOE says
it expects to complete the purchase in the first half of
2017.
David B. Weiss senior analyst with Aite Group
said CBOE's acquisition of Bats helps the firm bulk up, broaden
its asset classes to include cash equities and FX, extend its
global footprint to the EU, and make it more than just a US
options powerhouse.
"It also puts CBOE in a good position to leverage
Bats’ ETF business, given CBOE’s
S&P and VIX know-how, and take advantage of
Bats’ excellent technology abilities. Nasdaq was
very shrewd in acquiring ISE and in one fell swoop pushed CBOE
back on its heels, so CBOE probably felt it had to do
something," Weiss added.
"One wonders what the plan is going forward. While CBOE is
the bigger party, Bats is by far the more agile and
forward-thinking one. How would CBOE and Bats be able to
integrate their technology stacks? There’s also a
potential for tremendous culture clash, which might lessen the
value of Bats post-acquisition if its talent heads for the
exit.
"Just consider Bats being all-electronic from the jump while
CBOE still has open outcry pits. How much is CBOE interested in
acquiring Bats for its human capital and expertise for a
transformative effort (i.e., like what Nasdaq and NYSE did back
in the day by acquiring electronic upstarts and then, in a
sense, becoming their acquisitions)? As well, Asia-Pacific and
fixed income gaps would remain after the deal."