Regulation and the US election: what’s in store?

Some 70 years have passed since the Democrats last registered back-to-back-to-back presidential wins, but with economic data continuing to tick upward and the markets holding steady, fortune would appear to favor a three-peat for the Dems come the eighth of November.

As anyone familiar with US politics knows, traditional touchpoints like job growth or rising real-estate values don’t always presage a likely victor when non-incumbents square off. Adding to the ambiguity is the current political climate, about as polarized as any since 1968 when generational, cultural and racial divides led to a historically fractured electorate.

On paper anyway, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton looks very much like a shoo-in, the standard-bearer of a party whose outgoing commander-in-chief Barack Obama currently ranks favorably among 58 percent of the public (according to a recent ABC News- Washington Post survey), and under whose watch unemployment has been halved (4.9 percent) while stock indices have nearly tripled. Yet as of this writing barely a few percentage points separate Clinton from her unlikeliest of Republican rivals, the voluble Donald J. Trump.

For his part, Trump has, to date, managed to successfully sidestep a number of presidential prerequisites, including, among other things, the need to follow historical campaign etiquette. "He just says what he thinks, and to some degree it has worked for him," remarks Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex, the New York-based global brokerage firm. Whether or not it nets Trump the big prize remains to be seen; nevertheless, says Colas, "he has outlined an agenda that, like it or not or think it erratic, at least comes from a genuine place. And that has resonated with voters."

While the headline numbers may appear pro-Democrat, as a candidate "Hillary Clinton isn’t nearly as popular as President Obama was, particularly the first time around, which has made it a bit more difficult to pass the baton," Colas adds. "We also have a very polarized and fractured electorate, with priorities that vary based on demographics as well as party affiliation. And of course there is still the long shadow of the financial crisis as measured by continued feelings of economic dislocation and insecurity, income inequality, as well as the proper role of the Federal Reserve and the financial system in general."

Regulatory Crossroads

Facing off against Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf during a recent Senate Banking Committee hearing, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave a good indication as to how Democrats as a group are likely to respond to any institution that dares step out of line going forward. "You should resign," Warren told Stumpf point blank, after the banking giant was forced to jettison over 5000 employees and fined $185m for engaging in illegal "cross-selling" consumer-marketing activity.

Warren, who conceived and currently serves as special advisor to the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, remains one of Washington’s most consistent regulatory hawks, and while she and her like-minded peers could find the going more difficult under a Trump administration, such scrutiny may in fact intensify should Secretary Clinton secure the Oval Office.