Regulation and the US election: what’s in store?

Some 70 years have passed since the Democrats last
registered back-to-back-to-back presidential wins, but with
economic data continuing to tick upward and the markets holding
steady, fortune would appear to favor a three-peat for the Dems
come the eighth of November.
As anyone familiar with US politics knows, traditional
touchpoints like job growth or rising real-estate values
don’t always presage a likely victor when
non-incumbents square off. Adding to the ambiguity is the
current political climate, about as polarized as any since 1968
when generational, cultural and racial divides led to a
historically fractured electorate.
On paper anyway, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary
Rodham Clinton looks very much like a shoo-in, the
standard-bearer of a party whose outgoing commander-in-chief
Barack Obama currently ranks favorably among 58 percent of the
public (according to a recent ABC News- Washington Post
survey), and under whose watch unemployment has been halved
(4.9 percent) while stock indices have nearly tripled. Yet as
of this writing barely a few percentage points separate Clinton
from her unlikeliest of Republican rivals, the voluble Donald
J. Trump.
For his part, Trump has, to date, managed to successfully
sidestep a number of presidential prerequisites, including,
among other things, the need to follow historical campaign
etiquette. "He just says what he thinks, and to some degree it
has worked for him," remarks Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at Convergex, the New York-based global brokerage
firm. Whether or not it nets Trump the big prize remains to be
seen; nevertheless, says Colas, "he has outlined an agenda
that, like it or not or think it erratic, at least comes from a
genuine place. And that has resonated with voters."
While the headline numbers may appear pro-Democrat, as a
candidate "Hillary Clinton isn’t nearly as popular
as President Obama was, particularly the first time around,
which has made it a bit more difficult to pass the baton,"
Colas adds. "We also have a very polarized and fractured
electorate, with priorities that vary based on demographics as
well as party affiliation. And of course there is still the
long shadow of the financial crisis as measured by continued
feelings of economic dislocation and insecurity, income
inequality, as well as the proper role of the Federal Reserve
and the financial system in general."
Regulatory Crossroads
Facing off against Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf during a
recent Senate Banking Committee hearing, Massachusetts Sen.
Elizabeth Warren gave a good indication as to how Democrats as
a group are likely to respond to any institution that dares
step out of line going forward. "You should resign," Warren
told Stumpf point blank, after the banking giant was forced to
jettison over 5000 employees and fined $185m for engaging in
illegal "cross-selling" consumer-marketing activity.
Warren, who conceived and currently serves as special
advisor to the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, remains
one of Washington’s most consistent regulatory
hawks, and while she and her like-minded peers could find the
going more difficult under a Trump administration, such
scrutiny may in fact intensify should Secretary Clinton secure
the Oval Office.