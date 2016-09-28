JSE not yet settled

South Africa’s shorter settlement period for
share trading has failed to stem the outflow of foreign money
from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) this year and
further reforms are required to diversify the market, according
the consensus view of fund managers.
In mid-July, the JSE – Africa’s
largest bourse – switched from T+5 to T+3 (trimming
the total settlement period from six to four days). At the
time, bourse officials said the move would attract more foreign
investors, which currently account for about a third of
trading, and reduce risk because there would be fewer
outstanding trades and increased liquidity.
Average daily trading is worth about ZAR25bn ($1.8bn) so the
move to T+3 will release ZAR50bn into circulation, Dr Leila
Fourie, JSE executive director said in a statement. "We could
potentially be looking at a 7-10% increase in liquidity,
depending on current markets and other macroeconomic factors,"
she added.
Turnover has indeed increased. To 9 September, the JSE
traded ZAR4.16trn ($290bn) of shares this year, bourse data
shows. This is up 26% year-on-year, while volumes rose 17% over
the same period to 55.8 billion shares.
Negligible effect
However, the shorter settlement period does not appear to be
a factor. Up to 8 July, the last week before T+3 was
introduced, the JSE’s year-to-date turnover was up
32% versus the corresponding period of 2015.
Foreign investors have also been net sellers this year, to
the tune of ZAR84.6bn.
"Since moving to T+3 we haven’t seen a
noticeable shift in foreign ownership," says Grant Pitt, joint
head of institutional client services at Allan Gray, which
manages $35bn in client assets across Africa.
"Foreign ownership is more likely to be driven by changes in
relative valuations and sentiment towards emerging markets,
rather than due to a change in settlement days. I
haven’t seen any indication to suggest T+3 will
make South Africa a more desirable destination for investment.
Given time we might see an improvement in liquidity and a boost
to trading and turnover levels, but there’s no
clear evidence of that yet," says Pitt.
"The trend globally is to reduce settlement cycles and South
Africa was an outlier at T+5. While they have just reduced the
cycle to T+3, the developed world is moving to T+2 so we could
expect a further move in time," says Doug Blatch, global head
of dealing, Investec Asset Management in Johannesburg.
Aside from changing the settlement period, the JSE should
also seek to broaden its equity listings, with the top five
stocks accounting for about 40% of market capitalisation, while
the top 40 stocks represent around 80%, Pitt estimates. "A
larger local investment universe in South Africa would create
more opportunities for investors," he says. "This is
particularly relevant considering South African retirement
funds are restricted in terms of how much they can invest
outside of our borders."
The JSE a relatively concentrated market, more so than other
bourses. "What would assist in increasing the investment
opportunity set is having more secondary listings or GDRs
[global depository receipts]," says Pitt