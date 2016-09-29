The OTC derivatives harmonisation headache

Imagine a scenario where a New York based real estate fund
wants to hedge the foreign currency exposure arising from an
investment in an Australian property using a derivative
purchased from a European bank.
Prior to the 2008 financial crisis, this fairly typical
derivatives transaction would be subject to little, if any,
regulation. Following the financial crisis, this same
transaction would potentially be required to comply with three
separate regulatory regimes.
Because of the global nature of many derivatives
transactions, regulators recognised the need to develop a
coordinated, harmonious regulatory framework. While the G20
nations demonstrated a remarkable level of coordination in
developing this framework, the actual implementation of OTC
derivatives regulation has not achieved the same level of
harmonisation.
In fact, the implementation of OTC derivative regulation
across regulatory regimes has been plagued by inconsistent and
sometimes conflicting requirements, and inconsistent
implementation dates – each imposing increased burdens
on market participants.
These results can be attributed to the fact that different
regulatory philosophies, rule-making processes and competing
priorities exist in each country. These differences have also
contributed to the creation of a regulatory maze for market
participants, increased costs and, according to some market
observers, fragmentation of liquidity pools.
A couple of recent examples help to illustrate these points.
First, in March 2015, the BCBS and IOSCO released a framework
to impose margin on OTC derivatives. This regulatory structure
would form the baseline of a harmonious set of cross-border
margin rules that would be implemented globally beginning on 1
September 2016.
The intent did not come to fruition due to the fact that
there are several significant differences between the rules
both in terms of the scope of coverage and within the rules
themselves. More importantly, not all of the regulators were
able to implement the rules on time.
The margin rules went into effect on 1 September 2016 in the
US, Canada and Japan. However, these rules did not go into
effect in the EU, Australia, Switzerland, Singapore and Hong
Kong, among others. Market observers have noted that this
implementation delay has led to a refusal of banks in these
jurisdictions to trade with US, Japanese and Canadian banks to
avoid having to post margin on their trades.
Substituted compliance
A second example is the mechanism designed to promote
harmonisation across borders: substituted compliance. Broadly
speaking, substituted compliance, or equivalence as it is
referred to in Europe, is the principle that if a market
participant complies with one regulatory regime’s
requirements, it will be deemed to have complied with a second
jurisdiction’s requirements.
The goal is to minimise the regulatory burdens associated
with trading OTC derivatives. However, two conflicting theories
exist on how substituted compliance determinations should be
made; through an outcome-based approach or a
requirement-by-requirement approach.
The tension between these competing philosophies has slowed
the pace of substituted compliance determinations and can be
most clearly seen in the negotiations between the US and Europe
regarding clearinghouse rules.
These negotiations dragged on for over three years because
of technical differences over the calculation of margin under
the clearinghouse rules – differences that had
competitive implications. The negotiations were only recently
finalised as a regulatory deadline approached, which would have
imposed significantly increased costs on European banks using
US clearinghouses.