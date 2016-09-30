Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Unease over custody and investment links
30 September 2016
More firms facing increasing client requests for asset segregation
Read more:
risk
asset
custody
investment
Almost two thirds of financial firms polled by SIX Securities
Services are concerned that agent banks have both custody and
investment business lines.
The Swiss group, which provides clearing and settlement
services, says companies are concerned that an inability to
separate these two business activities introduces a
potentially high level of risk with regard to asset
safety.
This fear is particularly prevalent among global systemically
important banks – 80% of such organisations
highlight this as an issue, underscoring the systemic
incompatibility of these two business lines.
A third of respondents argue that the pressure to ensure and
prove asset safety comes primarily from 'own balance sheet
liability’, followed by 26% who point to the
regulators and 26% who point to institutional
investors.
Others see pressure coming from the clients of these
investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies.
Counterparty risk of agent banks, security of client data,
risk profiles of providers and collateral management are
major areas of concern.
Over a quarter of respondents don’t feel they
are able to accurately assess the risk profile –
including creditworthiness, operational procedures, risk
management models and security policies – of agent
banks.
Half of those questioned believe that the transparency
requirements around assets, imposed by regulations such as
Dodd-Frank and EMIR are actually contributing to a collateral
shortfall.
"These results are a clear representation of how seriously
our industry is taking asset safety – clients are
conflicted by the need to reduce costs, possibly through
outsourcing services, with questions being raised around the
prudence of being so reliant on service providers," said Thomas
Zeeb, division chief executive.
"It is our role to address these issues and provide safe,
secure and robust solutions to our clients."