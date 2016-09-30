Free Trial Corporate Access


Unease over custody and investment links

30 September 2016


More firms facing increasing client requests for asset segregation

Almost two thirds of financial firms polled by SIX Securities Services are concerned that agent banks have both custody and investment business lines.

The Swiss group, which provides clearing and settlement services, says companies are concerned that an inability to separate these two business activities introduces a potentially high level of risk with regard to asset safety. 

This fear is particularly prevalent among global systemically important banks – 80% of such organisations highlight this as an issue, underscoring the systemic incompatibility of these two business lines.
 
A third of respondents argue that the pressure to ensure and prove asset safety comes primarily from 'own balance sheet liability’, followed by 26% who point to the regulators and 26% who point to institutional investors. 

Others see pressure coming from the clients of these investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies.

Counterparty risk of agent banks, security of client data, risk profiles of providers and collateral management are major areas of concern.

Over a quarter of respondents don’t feel they are able to accurately assess the risk profile – including creditworthiness, operational procedures, risk management models and security policies – of agent banks.
 
Half of those questioned believe that the transparency requirements around assets, imposed by regulations such as Dodd-Frank and EMIR are actually contributing to a collateral shortfall.

"These results are a clear representation of how seriously our industry is taking asset safety – clients are conflicted by the need to reduce costs, possibly through outsourcing services, with questions being raised around the prudence of being so reliant on service providers," said Thomas Zeeb, division chief executive. 

"It is our role to address these issues and provide safe, secure and robust solutions to our clients."
