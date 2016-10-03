Rethinking responsibilities; asset managers look to out-source non-core tasks

Asset managers, institutional investors and retail advisers are
increasingly outsourcing tasks that are not at the core of
their businesses. Asset managers are both outsourcing certain
tasks and taking on business on a white-label basis. The most
powerful motivation pushing them to outsource functions, in the
current cycle, is the potential to share the costs associated
with new regulations coming into effect.
Research conducted by Cerulli Associates earlier this year
found that independent financial advisers (IFAs) are starting
to rapidly increase their appetite for outsourcing investment
management. In 2015, 41.4% of those surveyed outsourced, a
figure that rose marginally in 2016 to 41.7%. However, the
more striking finding was that the percentage of IFAs
expecting to outsource in 2017 was 45.9%.
Cerulli found that almost two-thirds (64.4%) used
discretionary fund managers, followed by multi-asset funds
and multi-manager/funds of funds, each of which were used by
53.3% of the advisers surveyed. Just over one-inthree (35.6%)
outsourced to platforms’ model portfolios, with
only 2.2% using robo-advisers.
The sheer magnitude of regulation is focusing
advisers’ minds on where they can contract out
parts of their service to external providers at a lower cost,
according to Paul Stanfield, chief executive of the
Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers. This
backs up a Northern Trust survey of nearly 200 investment
advisers back in 2014 that found that one in four respondents
contracting out investment management had improved their
ability to contain the expense of compliance.
Asset manager outsourcing
Asset managers, as well as institutional investors, are
similarly seeking to outsource certain tasks due to
regulatory compliance. BNY Mellon’s CEO of
global financial institutions asset servicing, Daron Pearce,
says that regulationdriven demand has already been an
additional catalyst for service providers to invest in
regulatory and compliance infrastructure.
Pearce divides the risk to the client associated with
outsourcing into operational, client and regulatory factors.
"From an operational perspective, institutions outsource the
function but not the risk because they are still
accountable," he says. "They need to ensure they create a
good oversight structure and understand the processes and the
control environment of the organisation that they have
outsourced to. In turn, we need to give our clients the tools
they need to see how we are performing."
In terms of client risk, the third-party provider will
sometimes work directly for its client’s
underlying customers, as in the case of an asset manager
taking on an outside partner to directly service a pension
fund. If, in this example, it provides a white label service
to the pension fund and delivers inaccurate data, it would
damage asset manager’s reputation.
"Finally, institutions need to ensure they have a good
handle on regulatory risk," adds Pearce. "In particular,
they must understand how their outsource partner is
managing its business. Institutions need to ensure the
service provider’s approach to audit control and
legal risk does not leave them exposed."
Ken Back, head of business development, UK institutional
investors, at BNP Paribas Securities Services, says that
Solvency II’s look-through analysis requirement
has demanded that asset managers either implement new systems
capabilities or look to external providers for readymade
solutions.