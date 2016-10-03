Rethinking responsibilities; asset managers look to out-source non-core tasks

Asset managers, institutional investors and retail advisers are increasingly outsourcing tasks that are not at the core of their businesses. Asset managers are both outsourcing certain tasks and taking on business on a white-label basis. The most powerful motivation pushing them to outsource functions, in the current cycle, is the potential to share the costs associated with new regulations coming into effect.





Research conducted by Cerulli Associates earlier this year found that independent financial advisers (IFAs) are starting to rapidly increase their appetite for outsourcing investment management. In 2015, 41.4% of those surveyed outsourced, a figure that rose marginally in 2016 to 41.7%. However, the more striking finding was that the percentage of IFAs expecting to outsource in 2017 was 45.9%.

Cerulli found that almost two-thirds (64.4%) used discretionary fund managers, followed by multi-asset funds and multi-manager/funds of funds, each of which were used by 53.3% of the advisers surveyed. Just over one-inthree (35.6%) outsourced to platforms’ model portfolios, with only 2.2% using robo-advisers.

The sheer magnitude of regulation is focusing advisers’ minds on where they can contract out parts of their service to external providers at a lower cost, according to Paul Stanfield, chief executive of the Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers. This backs up a Northern Trust survey of nearly 200 investment advisers back in 2014 that found that one in four respondents contracting out investment management had improved their ability to contain the expense of compliance.

Asset manager outsourcing

Asset managers, as well as institutional investors, are similarly seeking to outsource certain tasks due to regulatory compliance. BNY Mellon’s CEO of global financial institutions asset servicing, Daron Pearce, says that regulationdriven demand has already been an additional catalyst for service providers to invest in regulatory and compliance infrastructure.



Pearce divides the risk to the client associated with outsourcing into operational, client and regulatory factors. "From an operational perspective, institutions outsource the function but not the risk because they are still accountable," he says. "They need to ensure they create a good oversight structure and understand the processes and the control environment of the organisation that they have outsourced to. In turn, we need to give our clients the tools they need to see how we are performing."

In terms of client risk, the third-party provider will sometimes work directly for its client’s underlying customers, as in the case of an asset manager taking on an outside partner to directly service a pension fund. If, in this example, it provides a white label service to the pension fund and delivers inaccurate data, it would damage asset manager’s reputation.

"Finally, institutions need to ensure they have a good handle on regulatory risk," adds Pearce. "In particular, they must understand how their outsource partner is managing its business. Institutions need to ensure the service provider’s approach to audit control and legal risk does not leave them exposed."

Ken Back, head of business development, UK institutional investors, at BNP Paribas Securities Services, says that Solvency II’s look-through analysis requirement has demanded that asset managers either implement new systems capabilities or look to external providers for readymade solutions.