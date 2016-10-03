Unfinished business; OTC derivative market reform

Overall, "good progress" continues to be made across the OTC
derivatives reform agenda, according to the Financial Stability
Board’s (FSB’s) latest update. It is
the eleventh report on regulatory progress since the G20
leaders committed to a fundamental overhaul of the global
financial system in 2009.
The FSB’s brief summary of the recent work
highlights that trade reporting requirements for OTC
derivatives and higher capital requirements for noncentrally
cleared derivatives (NCCDs) are mostly in force. Central
clearing frameworks and, to a lesser degree, margining
requirements for NCCDs have been, or are being, phased-in,
while platform trading frameworks are relatively undeveloped in
most jurisdictions.
These changes continue to fundamentally alter the structure
of the OTC derivatives markets, significantly impacting the
business models, profitability, legal entity structures,
operations, data and technology of financial
institutions’ derivatives businesses. And, this is
all having to be done while keeping the original objectives in
mind – improving transparency, mitigating systemic
risk and protecting against market abuse.
"Much has been achieved objectively, across jurisdictions
and on a global basis. The US, Europe and some Asia Pacific
countries such as Japan and Australia are at advanced stages,"
says Gaspard Bonin, deputy head of derivatives execution and
clearing at BNP Paribas CIB. "Another big step recently has
been progress around global consistency. Mutual recognition of
CCPs, for example, between the US and Europe is a welcome
development.
"However, there’s a general question mark
hanging over the market, industry and regulators," Bonin adds.
"How will the market work in the long-term? How sustainable is
it with the new regulatory framework and how will it adapt? The
next step for the market, broadly speaking, will be to digest
the changes and understand the real outcomes once the dust
settles."
Nicholas Veron, co-founder and senior fellow of the European
economic thinktank Bruegel and a visiting fellow at the
Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington
DC, agrees with Bonin that is it too soon to judge the
G20’s ambitious reforms of OTC derivatives
markets.
Unforeseen consequences
However, he does note some unforeseen consequences of the
G20- fostered move toward more central clearing, including the
possibility of market fragmentation across currency areas, and
the concentration of systemic risk in derivatives
clearinghouses. Separately, Veron says the reporting of OTC
derivatives transactions to trade repositories is far from
delivering on its promise to help supervisors assess
developments of relevance for financial
stability.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the success or lack thereof of G20
financial regulatory reforms is strongly correlated with the
strength of the corresponding global institutional framework,"
he explains in a recent research note 'Financial Regulation:
The G-20’s Missing Chinese Dream’.
"In particular, the longestablished cooperation of the
world’s main central banks through the BIS
and its various committees has generally resulted in
decent effectiveness of reforms within their remit, such as
Basel III.
"By contrast, cooperation among securities regulators is of
a more ad hoc nature, and IOSCO has generally found it
difficult to agree on strong common standards and ensure their
general adoption, as is illustrated by the G20’s
failure on financial accounting standards convergence." Veron
adds that one of the reasons for the "lopsided design" and
implementation of OTC derivatives reforms is the awkward
overlap of responsibilities in this area between central banks
with a financial stability mandate (represented in CPMI) and
securities regulators with a marketintegrity mandate
(represented in IOSCO).