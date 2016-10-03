Unfinished business; OTC derivative market reform

Overall, "good progress" continues to be made across the OTC derivatives reform agenda, according to the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB’s) latest update. It is the eleventh report on regulatory progress since the G20 leaders committed to a fundamental overhaul of the global financial system in 2009.

The FSB’s brief summary of the recent work highlights that trade reporting requirements for OTC derivatives and higher capital requirements for noncentrally cleared derivatives (NCCDs) are mostly in force. Central clearing frameworks and, to a lesser degree, margining requirements for NCCDs have been, or are being, phased-in, while platform trading frameworks are relatively undeveloped in most jurisdictions.

These changes continue to fundamentally alter the structure of the OTC derivatives markets, significantly impacting the business models, profitability, legal entity structures, operations, data and technology of financial institutions’ derivatives businesses. And, this is all having to be done while keeping the original objectives in mind – improving transparency, mitigating systemic risk and protecting against market abuse.

"Much has been achieved objectively, across jurisdictions and on a global basis. The US, Europe and some Asia Pacific countries such as Japan and Australia are at advanced stages," says Gaspard Bonin, deputy head of derivatives execution and clearing at BNP Paribas CIB. "Another big step recently has been progress around global consistency. Mutual recognition of CCPs, for example, between the US and Europe is a welcome development.

"However, there’s a general question mark hanging over the market, industry and regulators," Bonin adds. "How will the market work in the long-term? How sustainable is it with the new regulatory framework and how will it adapt? The next step for the market, broadly speaking, will be to digest the changes and understand the real outcomes once the dust settles."

Nicholas Veron, co-founder and senior fellow of the European economic thinktank Bruegel and a visiting fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington DC, agrees with Bonin that is it too soon to judge the G20’s ambitious reforms of OTC derivatives markets.

Unforeseen consequences

However, he does note some unforeseen consequences of the G20- fostered move toward more central clearing, including the possibility of market fragmentation across currency areas, and the concentration of systemic risk in derivatives clearinghouses. Separately, Veron says the reporting of OTC derivatives transactions to trade repositories is far from delivering on its promise to help supervisors assess developments of relevance for financial stability.



Perhaps unsurprisingly, the success or lack thereof of G20 financial regulatory reforms is strongly correlated with the strength of the corresponding global institutional framework," he explains in a recent research note 'Financial Regulation: The G-20’s Missing Chinese Dream’. "In particular, the longestablished cooperation of the world’s main central banks through the BIS and its various committees has generally resulted in decent effectiveness of reforms within their remit, such as Basel III.

"By contrast, cooperation among securities regulators is of a more ad hoc nature, and IOSCO has generally found it difficult to agree on strong common standards and ensure their general adoption, as is illustrated by the G20’s failure on financial accounting standards convergence." Veron adds that one of the reasons for the "lopsided design" and implementation of OTC derivatives reforms is the awkward overlap of responsibilities in this area between central banks with a financial stability mandate (represented in CPMI) and securities regulators with a marketintegrity mandate (represented in IOSCO).