Life on the margins

The moment of truth has finally arrived. Beginning on 1 September, entities with the largest derivatives exposures began exchanging both initial margin (IM) and variation margin (VM) on noncleared derivatives trades; posting of IM will be progressively phased in until 2020 (in decreasing levels of derivative exposure), while all participants will be required to post VM starting on 1 March 2017.

Not only will the rollout last a full four years, but regional nuances regarding acceptable collateral, transactions included under IM/VM as well as entities deemed exempt could make the onboarding process that much trickier. Still, in the early stages participants seemed up to the task: on the day the new regime went live, Japan, Canada and the US were already posting both IM and VM. According to Diven Chatrath, EMEA head of middle office outsourcing for SS&C GlobeOp, a provider of fund administration and financial-technology products and services, it was a good day on many counts.

"The first of September marked the first day that the buy side submitted trades and had a consistent calculation across different sell-side banks, all using the ISDA’s Standard Initial Margin Model," says Chatrath. "The bottom line is that this is promoting a very good standard, whereby both sell-side and buy-side firms are equally responsible for knowing that the information being reported is good, accurate and sensible."

And, unlike eight years ago when an era of unbridled opacity brought the financial world to its knees, says Chatrath, "this time participants have the metrics to properly measure and manage, should another significant downturn occur".

The arrival of bilateral margin requirements has served as a tailwind for clearing volumes of eligible OTC derivatives, remarks Daniel Maguire, global head of rates and FX derivatives, LCH. The company’s ForexClear service continues to see significant growth – including a record $152bn in FX nondeliverable forwards in August – as has SwapClear, LCH’s interest-rate derivatives clearing service.

"There has been a tremendous rise in the number of market participants on-boarding and commencing clearing, and current members and their clients are clearing a larger proportion of their trades," says Maguire. "We anticipate this trend will continue to be driven by these regulations, other pending capital and liquidity requirements, as well as the European mandate for clearing interest rate derivatives. As such, LCH will continue to work with its members to assist with transitioning to the new regulatory framework."

Help for the buy side

While the staggered implementation approach is intended to allow dealers and large active derivatives users to set the pace for the rest of the industry, smaller buy-side organisations that only dabble in derivatives and pledge nominal amounts of margin may find it challenging to wade through the myriad compliance, oversight and legal nuances, especially if they don’t have a dedicated derivatives specialist to turn to for assistance.

