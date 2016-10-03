Life on the margins

The moment of truth has finally arrived. Beginning on 1
September, entities with the largest derivatives exposures
began exchanging both initial margin (IM) and variation
margin (VM) on noncleared derivatives trades; posting of IM
will be progressively phased in until 2020 (in decreasing
levels of derivative exposure), while all participants will
be required to post VM starting on 1 March 2017.
Not only will the rollout last a full four years, but
regional nuances regarding acceptable collateral,
transactions included under IM/VM as well as entities
deemed exempt could make the onboarding process that much
trickier. Still, in the early stages participants seemed up
to the task: on the day the new regime went live, Japan,
Canada and the US were already posting both IM and VM.
According to Diven Chatrath, EMEA head of middle office
outsourcing for SS&C GlobeOp, a provider of fund
administration and financial-technology products and
services, it was a good day on many counts.
"The first of September marked the first day that the
buy side submitted trades and had a consistent calculation
across different sell-side banks, all using the
ISDA’s Standard Initial Margin Model," says
Chatrath. "The bottom line is that this is promoting a very
good standard, whereby both sell-side and buy-side firms
are equally responsible for knowing that the information
being reported is good, accurate and sensible."
And, unlike eight years ago when an era of unbridled
opacity brought the financial world to its knees, says
Chatrath, "this time participants have the metrics to
properly measure and manage, should another significant
downturn occur".
The arrival of bilateral margin requirements has served
as a tailwind for clearing volumes of eligible OTC
derivatives, remarks Daniel Maguire, global head of rates
and FX derivatives, LCH. The company’s
ForexClear service continues to see significant growth
– including a record $152bn in FX nondeliverable
forwards in August – as has SwapClear,
LCH’s interest-rate derivatives clearing
service.
"There has been a tremendous rise in the number of
market participants on-boarding and commencing clearing,
and current members and their clients are clearing a larger
proportion of their trades," says Maguire. "We anticipate
this trend will continue to be driven by these regulations,
other pending capital and liquidity requirements, as well
as the European mandate for clearing interest rate
derivatives. As such, LCH will continue to work with its
members to assist with transitioning to the new regulatory
framework."
Help for the buy side
While the staggered implementation approach is intended
to allow dealers and large active derivatives users to set
the pace for the rest of the industry, smaller buy-side
organisations that only dabble in derivatives and pledge
nominal amounts of margin may find it challenging to wade
through the myriad compliance, oversight and legal nuances,
especially if they don’t have a dedicated
derivatives specialist to turn to for
assistance.