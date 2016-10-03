Locked out of illiquid assets

While their defined benefit (DB) cousins can take advantage of the premiums offered by holding illiquid asset classes, DC plans have been more limited in their investment scope and ambition. Stephen Budge, principal, DC & financial wellness at consultancy Mercer, says that there has been "little ability or appetite to try and bring illiquid holdings into DC default portfolios."

And yet, there are good reasons to consider illiquid assets as part of a DC plan. "Greater freedom in the approach to investment and flexibility should improve value to members, considering their long-term investment horizons," says Budge.

"Members’ investment returns and asset diversification could be improved by allowing access to more illiquid assets, so there seems little argument against their inclusion in portfolios, based on an investment rationale," he adds.

To date, however, there have been few options available to DC default fund managers that would enable them to build in the greater diversification and added value that Budge describes. Schemes using diversified growth funds (DGFs) might include an allocation to illiquid assets, but use of these vehicles within defaults is still relatively muted; research carried out by State Street Global Advisors in early 2016 showed 31% of UK DC schemes had exposure to DGFs. The use of illiquids within those DGFs is also typically kept to a minimum.

However, there are now signs of increased interest in creating funds that will provide access to illiquids for DC – while still retaining the current requirement for daily liquidity and trading.

Swiss asset manager Partners Group launched the first private markets fund for the UK DC market in June 2016, investing in private equity, private debt, private infrastructure and private real estate. The daily liquidity requirement is met through allocation to listed private markets. The company launched similar funds for the US and Australia markets last year.

Budge believes that pooled fund structures such as this remain the most likely opportunity for accessing illiquid assets in the UK market. "Hopefully other managers will follow suit in due course," he says.

Liquidity mismatch

However, using a wrapper of dailydealt assets to provide liquidity around a traditionally illiquid asset class can introduce different risks. The decision by many UK-based open-ended property funds to suspend withdrawals following the European Union referendum showed that while Brexit might mean Brexit, liquid didn’t always mean liquid. Concerns over commercial property prices following the UK’s vote to leave the EU saw retail investors rushing to make withdrawals from these vehicles. Asset managers responded with a combination of outright suspension of withdrawals and price cuts as they sought to make property sales to meet redemption requests.



"Making liquid funds out of illiquid asset classes runs some big risks and in late June, those risks came home to roost," says Ian Mason, portfolio manager, AEW Europe. "Investors were not protected in any way, as they didn’t get the liquidity or pricing they thought they were going to get."