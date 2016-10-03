Locked out of illiquid assets

While their defined benefit (DB) cousins can take
advantage of the premiums offered by holding illiquid asset
classes, DC plans have been more limited in their
investment scope and ambition. Stephen Budge, principal, DC
& financial wellness at consultancy Mercer, says that
there has been "little ability or appetite to try and bring
illiquid holdings into DC default portfolios."
And yet, there are good reasons to consider illiquid
assets as part of a DC plan. "Greater freedom in the
approach to investment and flexibility should improve value
to members, considering their long-term investment
horizons," says Budge.
"Members’ investment returns and asset
diversification could be improved by allowing access to
more illiquid assets, so there seems little argument
against their inclusion in portfolios, based on an
investment rationale," he adds.
To date, however, there have been few options available
to DC default fund managers that would enable them to build
in the greater diversification and added value that Budge
describes. Schemes using diversified growth funds (DGFs)
might include an allocation to illiquid assets, but use of
these vehicles within defaults is still relatively muted;
research carried out by State Street Global Advisors in
early 2016 showed 31% of UK DC schemes had exposure to
DGFs. The use of illiquids within those DGFs is also
typically kept to a minimum.
However, there are now signs of increased interest in
creating funds that will provide access to illiquids for DC
– while still retaining the current requirement
for daily liquidity and trading.
Swiss asset manager Partners Group launched the first
private markets fund for the UK DC market in June 2016,
investing in private equity, private debt, private
infrastructure and private real estate. The daily liquidity
requirement is met through allocation to listed
private markets. The company launched similar funds
for the US and Australia markets last year.
Budge believes that pooled fund structures such as this
remain the most likely opportunity for accessing illiquid
assets in the UK market. "Hopefully other managers will
follow suit in due course," he says.
Liquidity mismatch
However, using a wrapper of dailydealt assets to provide
liquidity around a traditionally illiquid asset class can
introduce different risks. The decision by many UK-based
open-ended property funds to suspend withdrawals following
the European Union referendum showed that while Brexit
might mean Brexit, liquid didn’t always mean
liquid. Concerns over commercial property prices following
the UK’s vote to leave the EU saw retail
investors rushing to make withdrawals from these vehicles.
Asset managers responded with a combination of outright
suspension of withdrawals and price cuts as they sought to
make property sales to meet redemption
requests.
"Making liquid funds out of illiquid asset classes runs
some big risks and in late June, those risks came home to
roost," says Ian Mason, portfolio manager, AEW Europe.
"Investors were not protected in any way, as they
didn’t get the liquidity or pricing they
thought they were going to get."