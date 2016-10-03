Fund flows rebound after Brexit volatility

European asset managers enjoyed a positive third quarter,
analysts at UBS noted on Monday, with major equity indices
rising 3-7% and market volatility falling to pre-UK referendum
levels.
"Given the turbulent start to the quarter (following the
Brexit vote), Q3 2016 turned out to be a more benign
environment than expected," equity analyst Michael Werner said
on Monday.
Retail client flows rebounded from the challenged Q2 levels,
prompting UBS to raise its estimates for Aberdeen, Jupiter and
Schroders.
"We are adjusting our 2016-17 earnings per share figures
upwards for the European asset managers on the back of the
benign operating environment for the group this past quarter,"
London-based Werner added.
"That said, the upgrades are generally modest."
UBS analysts continue to view
Italian asset manager Anima as their preferred investment
house out of the bunch.
The Swiss bank also upped its our price target for emerging
markets- focused Ashmore by 8% (to 340p).
"Emerging markets asset classes continue to enjoy superior
flows this year relative to the recent past," said Ben
Gutteridge, head of fund research at Brewin Dolphin at the
start of the week.
Given the backdrop, Gutteridge revealed on Monday that
Brewin has raised its emerging market allocation after an
extended period of a below benchmark position.
Elsewhere, UK trade body
the Investment Association sent out
some monthly statistics at the start of the week,
showing UK fund sales bounced bank in August after a Brexit
slump.
Funds under management now stand over £1trn. Net
retail sales totalled £1.7bn in August with fixed income
the best selling asset class with sales over £1.2b
"Industry funds under management reached a record high of
£1trn in August further cementing the importance of the
asset management industry in the UK," said Chris Cummings,
chief executive of
the Investment Association.
"Net retail sales were £1.7bn, reversing the Brexit
related outflows of the past few months. However, caution is
still evident as retail investors continue to prefer fixed
income and absolute return strategies to traditionally more
risky equity products."
Alastair Wainwright, fund market specialist at the tade body
added that although markets have rallied due to looser monetary
policy from the Bank of England and the weaker pound, UK
investors remain cautious in their asset allocation
decisions.