Investment banking exit could be an option for troubled Deutsche

Deutsche Bank should consider ditching its investment
banking business, analysts suggested on Monday.
The troubled German lender has seen in share price sink in
2016 due to concerns over its financial health.
It’s now facing a $14bn fine over in the US for
mis-selling mortgage-backed bonds before the financial crisis
of 2008.
Asset sales, capital raises and government support have all
been put forward as options to shore up Europe’s
biggest investment bank.
On Monday, analysts BNP Paribas Exane questioned whether it
makes sense for the firm to be last man standing in EU
investment banking.
"In our view, the key issues relate to the capital base, the
size of the balance sheet, and the low levels of
underlying profitability," said Amit Goel, investment
banking research analyst at the French broker.
"Over time we see the group’s historical
competitive advantages over peers (lower funding
costs, more leverage) steadily diminishing, putting the
shares under ongoing pressure.
"There is no quick fix, but we think that if the group
continues on the current strategy, current episodes may repeat,
even if the group successfully navigates the current
concerns."
Goel added that rather than thinking about whether asset
management or other parts of the group could be sold, why
not think about exiting the investment banking?
"Clearly this would be very expensive and take a long time,
but ultimately it could put the group on a more solid footing,"
he said.
"It’s a tough decision to make, and it would
take several years to execute but based on our analysis, the
costs of running off the investment bank could offset the
potential capital released from the reduction in capital
demand, and the group could end up reporting net losses for
several years."
Nevertheless, Goel added that the remaining business could
show improving profitability .
"Given the costs, time and risk involved, running off the
investment bank doesn’t necessarily create value
for shareholders in the short term, and would not
necessarily make us more positive at the current share price,
but could be a positive step in the long run," the analyst
concluded.