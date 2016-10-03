Janus to join with Henderson in mega active manager merger

US firm Janus Capital Group plans to merge with Henderson
Global Investors an $6bn all-share deal, creating a fund
house with more than $320bn in assets under management.
The tie-up will result in a "leading global active asset
manager with scale, diverse products and investment strategies
and depth and breadth in global distribution" a joint statement
said on Monday.
Dick Weil, Janus Capital chief, described the move as a
"transformational combination," adding that Janus brings a
strong platform in the US and Japanese markets, complemented by
Henderson’s strength in the UK and Europe.
Andrew Formica, Henderson’s CEO, said that
Henderson and Janus are "well-aligned" in terms of strategy,
business mix and active asset management.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter
of 2017, pending shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
Janus’ largest shareholder, Dai-ichi Life, has
already backed the deal.
Under the terms, Henderson shareholders would control about
57% of the new company.
Shares in the Henderson, currently listed on the London
Stock Exchange and ASX, shares jumped 14% in early trading in
London on Monday after the announcement.
Both Formica and Weil will lead the enlarged firm –
called Janus Henderson Global Investors - with the
combined group taking a primary listing on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Cost savings of at least $110m a year are being
targeted.
Analysts at broker Numis Securities reckons the takeover
could trigger more M&A activity in the sector, added that
the Janus - Henderson deal "looks sensible".
"We anticipate an increasing level of M&A activity,
predicated on low industry organic growth and margin
pressures," read a Numis note on Monday.
Jefferies analyst Phil Dobbin added: "Given the headwinds Henderson (and the
industry) has been facing, it makes a lot of sense to scale up
with someone that has a complementary geographic and product
suite and this is exactly what Janus provides."