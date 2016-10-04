Asset managers must address solvency issues, experts warn

Fund houses need to reassess their core service providers,
industry experts claim, given the "banking-like regulatory
environment" gradually being imposed on asset managers.
Global legislators, including the Financial Stability Board,
are increasingly concerned about the ability of funds to
function during periods of stress, including their ability to
pay back investors.
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, recently told
the FSB it supports plans to stress test individual mutual
funds to make sure they function properly during extreme market
environments.
The US asset manager added it was important to remember that
the liquidity stress testing of funds was different to that of
banks, with managers needing to avoid a fire sale of assets to
meet redemptions.
Last month Aberdeen Asset Management, Europe’s
third-largest listed fund house, said the UK’s
financial watchdog had asked it to increase the level of cash
it holds for regulatory purposes from £335m to
£475m.
Meanwhile, consolidation across the industry, such as the
newly announced merger of Janus Capital and Henderson, is also
causing more concern from regulators over the risks investment
firms potentially pose to the health of the global financial
system.
"Following the 'too big to fail’ challenges of
global banks, it is not surprising to see regulators turning
their attention to large fund managers," Tim Thornton, chief
operating officer, fund services at MUFG Investor Services,
wrote in a note to clients this week.
"While there is no solid evidence that they pose a
systematic risk or contributed to the banking crisis; the
increasing consolidation of the industry into fewer, larger
managers does concentrate risk."
MUFG’s Thornton added that the recent examples
of asset management companies being asked to increase capital
requirements demonstrate that regulators are concerned about
the dangers posed by the liquidity crisis and the impact it
could have on large fund managers, and the sector as a
whole.
"Seemingly liquid markets may be more illiquid than they
appear due to cross holdings and concentrations among fewer,
larger buyers and sellers," Thornton wrote. "Given the current
challenging market environment and investor uncertainty,
further regulatory action on capital requirements is
imminent.
"It is important for fund managers growing in size to have
service providers who are large enough to handle their scale
and global model, and the imposition of a banking-like
regulatory environment. It is also critical for managers to
assess their providers to ensure they do not add concentration
risk."