Banks face "dire consequences" if they fall behind on fintech

Technology inertia on the part of incumbent banks will have
dire consequences, experts at Boston Consulting Group have
warned.
Analysts at the firm argue that traditional players will
soon be unable to compete with start-ups using cutting-edge
tools to reverse the competitive advantage long-held by
lenders.
"The capital markets industry is facing a perfect storm of
multi-year revenue declines on the sell side, an exodus of
financial talent and a wealth of maturing technologies," notes
BCG’s paper, entitled 'Fintech in Capital Markets:
A Land of Opportunity’.
"It is critical for incumbent banks to take action now to
both protect their own interests and to boost the capital
markets fintech ecosystem as a whole."
As banks begin to think of themselves as more data
technology companies, BCG’s research suggest they
need to start managing their IT stack, and the data and
analytics within it, as an asset that can be
commercialised.
"They can leverage the experience gained in such areas as
execution algorithms, direct market access connectivity,
securities services and explore opportunities for
unconventional partnerships," the white paper
suggests.
BGC’s experts claim to have seen evidence
showing that fintechs supported by banks or other strategic
players, such as exchanges, tend to attract more funding, reach
maturity quicker and achieve greater success.
So far in 2016, the average funding for industry-backed
fintechs was $24m, compared with less than $11m for pure
venture capital backed fintechs.
Overall, BCG experts reckons that banks who do move quickly
and efficiently should prosper.
"By establishing labs to focus on early-stage, novel
technologies that are core to their principle activities, and
by systematically pursuing adjacencies that have synergies with
their existing portfolios, investment banks can position their
business for a bright, digital future."
Blockchain-based solutions
Although blockchain prototypes exist, BCG’s
consultants says there is minimal traction within the industry
due to the relative immaturity of the technology.
Of all the tech clusters, blockchain-based fintechs have
experienced the by far the highest compound annual growth rate
over the past three years.
Yet disclosed funding for such projects is still
significantly behind other areas of innovation, such as data
and analytics.
"Cross-industry settlement of billions of daily trades
between globally dispersed counterparties, although
theoretically feasible by blockchains, represents one of the
toughest use cases for a technology still in its infancy.
"Automation of more simple processes, such as recording
client data on decentralized ledgers, for KYC and anti-money
laundering purposes, is likely to emerge first.