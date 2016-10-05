Doubts over SFTR data value

The value of securities finance data, soon-to-be-gathered
from tougher reporting requirements on securities lending and
repo trades, is being called into question by market
participants.
SFTR, Europe’s clampdown on potential risks in
the shadow banking sector, forces firms to report details of
their securities financing transactions (SFTs) to trade
repositories for the benefit of the regulators.
The obligation starts in 2018 and, according to market
regulator ESMA, lays down the basis for the transparency of
SFTs in the EU. However, certain industry players are starting
to question the usefulness and true benefit of the information
being gathered.
"I'm concerned that the regulators are asking for all this
information and it’s a case of be careful what you
wish for, you might just get it," a senior figure at a US
custody bank told Global Investor/ISF, speaking on
condition of anonymity. They [ESMA] are going to be
overwhelmed. Personally, I would rather see them looking at
exposures, not transactions. I don't see what transaction data
tells you that exposures can’t.
"It might give you some information about market trends but
then surely that can already be gathered by existing data
providers," the individual said, adding that, in his opinion,
there is a political element to the rules and an attempt to
achieve transparency for transparency's sake.
At a minimum, reporting must include the details of the
parties, principal amount, currency, collateral assets, repo
rate, lending fee, margin lending rate, haircut and maturity
date. It is envisaged that the detailed information will need
to be reported on each SFT. Firms have the option of using a
third party to do this.
ESMA argues that currently the only data currently available
is based on public data, surveys and commercial data providers.
This, the watchdog adds, means the market lacks the coverage
and granularity required to conduct a rigorous analysis of EU
SFT markets.
Market participants across the industry, including trade
body ISLA, are in regulator contact with ESMA and helping to
refine the rules. Earlier this week, ESMA had to adjust revise
the SFTR collateral reporting rules after feedback from market
participants.
For the most part though, individuals in the securities
finance market remain fairly supportive of the reform increased
transparency. "The market is unique, that’s for
sure, so EMSA may run into more implementation problems," said
a senior prime brokerage executive.
"However, SFTR makes sense because it moves the market out
in the open. Right now, many would argue it's behind the
curtains. "It’s a major revolution. It gets the
business away from being seen as shadow banking element. The
biggest impact will be on infrastructure, so I think any help
in terms of pulling together the reporting will be really
important."
In terms of costs, the expenses will probably fall to the
agent lender one London-based securities services veteran told
Global Investor/ISF. "This is one of those services that the
beneficial owner community will expect their agent to provide.
I get asked in RFPs all the time 'What are you doing about it?
How are you going about doing it?'. I'm not being deliberately
vague, but until the rules are out there I can't commit to what
we're going to be doing. In the end, we will do everything we
can for the client."