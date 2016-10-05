OTC derivatives: One ID doesn’t fit all

The adoption of OTC clearing and the
subsequent use of clearing houses has created the need to
mandate standardised OTC derivatives identifiers (IDs), in
order to enhance the movement of trades and manage market and
price risk while also supplying transparency for regulatory
oversight requirements. However, we’re seeing this
occur in broad strokes in a globally fragmented manner.
ESMA, despite vocal industry opposition,
has reaffirmed the use of the International Securities
Identification Number (ISIN) as the standard identifier for
reporting derivatives under MiFID II. The International
Standards Organization (ISO) just finished reviewing initial
industry working group recommendations by asset class.
Why would the creation of a standard ID,
supported by ESMA along with IOSCO and ISO, if so required for
the efficiency of the OTC market, be an issue? Because the
discussion has morphed into a product-agnostic,
geographically-specific need related to one type of regulatory
reporting, losing sight of the fact that ID standards are a
global operational support issue.
Standards should, where applicable, be
sought as universal on a product level and then brought to
fruition, driven primarily to alleviate operational issues
facing the entire industry. Indeed, the initial debate focussed
on a method to provide optimised operational support for the
matching, settlement, pricing, clearing, collateralisation and
portability of bilateral and cleared OTC derivatives, as well
as enabling the most accurate regulatory reporting to mitigate
and proactively manage risk. ESMA is taking the industry down a
road where the effective assumption is that, for every product,
one-size-fits-all.
The ISIN would be unnecessarily robust for
some products, as you’d end up with blank or
unnecessary characters, and it wouldn’t be robust
enough for others. There’s also the issue of a
lack of uptake, as some other financial products with standard
IDs do not use the ISIN structure.
Attempting to lasso the entire OTC market
with a single standard is neither practical nor the best
approach for risk mitigation support, either now in the future.
Establishing a standard is about the value of that process and
the value of the information you’re receiving in
that process. It’s about reporting information the
right way from day one, and working in such a way that the
identifier gives insightful information to market participants
and regulators to reduce risk and avoid institutional and
market collapses.
We need the largest buy and sell-side
firms to collaborate and agree on standards and submit those
for consultation with the various regulatory bodies in a
coordinated manner. For each combination of asset class and
product type, with sufficient liquidity and maturity, a unique
standard should be created and driven to adoption. Previous
successful examples of these include OPRA codes for listed
equity options, or RED codes for credit default swaps.
Beyond the ISIN, other options include
Bloomberg’s FIGI (Financial Instrument Global
Identifier) and the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) proposal to adopt a Universal Transaction ID
(UTI) in combination with a Universal Product ID (UPI). Outside
of currently low utilisation and industry adoption, the FIGI
benefits from being free and more flexible, as well as from
Bloomberg’s desire to evolve the offering based on
industry feedback and grow adoption. The ISDA taxonomy makes
sense in application to bilateral trades and bilateral
reporting.