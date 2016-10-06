Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNP Paribas captures CME Clearing custody business
06 October 2016
BNP Paribas launched custody in 2012, providing post-trade services to banks, brokers and funds
BNP Paribas Securities Services is to begin providing
custody services to US central counterparty CME Clearing.
The move means the French bank’s New York
branch is now one of CME Clearing’s approved
custodians for US Treasury and federal agency securities.
CME clearing members now have an additional option to
diversify their holdings of performance bond deposits, which
are used for margin collateral.
Bruno Campenon, Americas head of custody and clearing
services for BNP Paribas Securities Services, said the mandate
is testament to the work the firm has been doing since
launching custody in the US.
BNP Paribas launched local custody in the States in 2012 to
provide post trade services to international banks, brokers and
institutional investors.
Sunil Cutinho, president, CME Clearing, added: "With the
addition of BNP Paribas, CME Group provides greater diversity
of custodians to our global clearing members and clients to
support their collateral management needs at CME Clearing."