Stricter rules on SFTs may foster move towards central clearing

Tougher regulation of non-centrally cleared securities
finance transactions (SFTs) would spark a greater adoption of
central clearing, European regulators said this week.
Following the 2008-09 financial crisis areas of the market,
particularly OTC derivatives, have been funneled through CCPs,
which sit between buyers and sellers in a trade to mitigate the
impact of a counterparty default.
Up until now though, central clearing of securities lending
and borrowing arrangements has remained minimal despite the
OCC's efforts in the US and Eurex Clearing's work in
Europe.
But plans for a new framework for margins and haircuts on
non-centrally cleared SFTs may change that.
In finance, a haircut is the difference between the market
value of an asset used as loan collateral and the amount of the
loan.
Margins are considered a form of insurance that involve a
transfer of cash or securities to collateralise exposures.
Global regulators, including the Financial Stability Board
(FSB), are looking at introducing minimum margins and haircut
floors on both centrally cleared and non-centrally cleared
derivatives and SFTs.
Last month Vítor Constâncio, vice-president of
the ECB, said he viewed the changes as an "essential reform" to
enhance the resilience of the financial system.
This week ESMA suggested that SFTs lead to a build-up of
leverage that could threaten financial stability.
The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) agreed, adding that
a build up of SFT leverage played a role in the run-up to the
global financial crisis.
"A large majority of ESRB members believe that it is
important to consider incentives to promote the central
clearing of transactions," ESRB officials wrote in a response
to ESMA.
"Stricter regulation of non-centrally cleared SFTs that
would be eligible for central clearing, including haircut
floors that are higher compared with equivalent transactions
that are centrally cleared, may foster central clearing of SFTs
in the EU.
"A large majority of ESRB members believe that this could be
beneficial for financial stability in the EU."
ESMA has noted that such plans can only be introduced and
calibrated following a thorough analysis using granular SFT
data.
Such data is set to be collected in 2018 under the new SFTR
reporting rules.
ESRB also highlighted this week that numerical floors are
not intended to dictate haircut levels to market
participants.
Instead, they are designed to act as backstops that
encourage market participants to determine their own haircuts
above the minimum floors in accordance with standards proposed
by the FSB.
In practice, however, the ESRB expects that counterparties
in non-centrally cleared SFTs would conduct transactions above
the numerical haircut floor or collect minimum margin amounts
consistent with system-wide levels and practices.