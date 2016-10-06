Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Steven Wolff takes charge of CIBC Mellon
06 October 2016
Wolff replaces Thomas Monahan at the Canadian asset servicing group
Steve Wolff, the former head the Nova Scotia Pension
Services Corporation, has been named as the new chief executive
and president of Canadian asset servicing firm CIBC Mellon.
The appointment, announced on Thursday, follows the decision
by Thomas Monahan to retire as CIBC Mellon president and chief
exec after seven years with the company -
a 50-50 joint venture
between CIBC and BNY Mellon.
During Monahan's tenure, CIBC Mellon grew to C$1.6trn of
assets under administration, launched and enhanced a number of
solutions for institutional investors in Canada and
strengthened its risk and governance regime.
Wolff, who is now responsible for the overall strategy and
performance at the firm, has more than 30 years of experience
in financial services and investment administration.
He was at the helm of Nova Scotia Pension Services
Corporation which administers the pension benefits and
investment assets of two of Nova Scotia’s largest
public sector pension plans.
Wolff also held senior level positions in risk management
and investment operations at State Street, where he led teams
in Canada, the Cayman Islands, South Africa and the UK.