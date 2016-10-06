JP Morgan sets up education hub for institutional investors

JP Morgan Asset Management executives have launched what they describe as a "virtual education hub" designed to help institutional investors make investment decisions.

The scheme - dubbed the Center for Investment Excellence - is presented by the firm’s portfolio managers in Columbus, London and New York and includes a series of podcasts on opportunities and challenges facing asset owners.

It encourages investors to take a closer look at portfolios management through private credit, high yield & leveraged loans, unconstrained fixed income and emerging market debt.

"We've always been committed to applying our intellectual capital to help investors deliver superior outcomes and the Center is an extension of that philosophy," said Ken Poliziani, managing director at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"The podcasts, publications and events available through this new initiative are designed to connect institutional investors across the globe with our team of tenured research and portfolio managers as they explore the increasingly complex dynamics of investing in today's ever-evolving marketplace."