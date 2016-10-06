Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeJP Morgan sets up education hub for institutional investors
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


JP Morgan sets up education hub for institutional investors

06 October 2016


Center for Investment Excellence is made up of a series of online podcasts

Read more: asset management institutional investment J.P Morgan

JP Morgan Asset Management executives have launched what they describe as a "virtual education hub" designed to help institutional investors make investment decisions.

The scheme - dubbed the Center for Investment Excellence - is presented by the firm’s portfolio managers in Columbus, London and New York and includes a series of podcasts on opportunities and challenges facing asset owners.

It encourages investors to take a closer look at portfolios management through private credit, high yield & leveraged loans, unconstrained fixed income and emerging market debt.

"We've always been committed to applying our intellectual capital to help investors deliver superior outcomes and the Center is an extension of that philosophy," said Ken Poliziani, managing director at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"The podcasts, publications and events available through this new initiative are designed to connect institutional investors across the globe with our team of tenured research and portfolio managers as they explore the increasingly complex dynamics of investing in today's ever-evolving marketplace."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.