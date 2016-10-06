Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
JP Morgan sets up education hub for institutional investors
06 October 2016
Center for Investment Excellence is made up of a series of online podcasts
Read more:
asset management
institutional investment
J.P Morgan
JP Morgan Asset Management executives have launched what
they describe as a "virtual education hub" designed to help
institutional investors make investment decisions.
The scheme - dubbed the Center for Investment
Excellence - is presented by the firm’s
portfolio managers in Columbus, London and New York and
includes a series of podcasts on opportunities and challenges
facing asset owners.
It encourages investors to take a closer look at portfolios
management through private credit, high yield & leveraged
loans, unconstrained fixed income and emerging market debt.
"We've always been committed to applying our intellectual
capital to help investors deliver superior outcomes and the
Center is an extension of that philosophy," said Ken Poliziani,
managing director at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"The podcasts, publications and events available through
this new initiative are designed to connect institutional
investors across the globe with our team of tenured research
and portfolio managers as they explore the increasingly complex
dynamics of investing in today's ever-evolving
marketplace."