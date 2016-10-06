Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Tech firm Misys set to return to London stock market
06 October 2016
Financial software provider previously delisted from the FTSE 250
Misys, a software provider to some of the
world’s largest banks, plans to return to
London’s stock market.
The financial technology firm hopes to raise £500m
with an IPO on the LSE, which would value the firm at
£5.5bn.
Misys was delisted from the FTSE 250 in 2012 when it was
bought by Vista Equity Partners.
The business plans to use the listing proceeds to pay down
debt and for investment.
Nadeem Syed, Misys’ chief executive officer,
played down fears that now was a risky time to list its shares
following the Brexit vote.
"This is an exciting step for our business, at a time when
the financial services industry is undergoing a historic
technological shift, driven by regulatory change, a greater
focus on risk management and emerging technologies," he said in
a statement.
"I believe that the return to public markets as a larger,
more innovative and more effective company is a logical step in
our evolution."
The firm’s IT platforms cover retail and
corporate banking, lending, treasury, capital markets,
investment management and enterprise risk.
Shares could start trading as early as November
2016.