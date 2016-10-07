Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Nordea's ABN approach first of many European bank merger attempts
07 October 2016
Banks in Italy, Spain and Portugal most likely takeover targets, Citi analysts reckon
Nordea’s offer to buy rival ABN AMRO over the
summer, reportedly rejected by the Dutch government
(ABN’s 77% shareholder), is likely to be the first
of many cross-border bank tie-up rumours in Europe over the
coming months, analysts at Citi predict.
The Dutch government, which stepped in to rescue ABN AMRO in
2008, has veto rights on the majority of ABN AMRO shares and
blocked a takeover approach first made by Sweden’s
largest bank in June.
According to reports, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank also
held failed talks about the idea of a merger over the summer.
Both German lenders are looking at options to rebuild their
weak profitability.
In a note to clients, Stefan Nedialkov, financial analyst at
Citi, wrote that while he does not believe a Nordea/ABN merger
makes much financial or strategic sense, investors are likely
to face similar stories in the near future.
"Weaker banks in Italy, Spain, Germany and Portugal are the
most likely takeover targets, we believe, but larger
cross-border mergers with some synergy potential cannot be
ruled out." Nedialkov added.
"The European Central Bank/Single Supervisory Mechanism have
publicly been encouraging more M&A within and across
European countries as an antidote to the low
profitability."