Aberdeen AM needs cash for Pioneer takeover; Amundi said to make €4bn bid

Aberdeen Asset Management, one of four bidders reportedly
vying for Unicredit’s asset management arm Pioneer
Investments, would need raise serious amounts of capital
quickly if it wanted to make a successful acquisition in the
short-term.
Aberdeen, along with an Italian consortium led by Poste
Italiane, Australia's Macquarie and European asset manager
Amundi are each considering takeover bids for Pioneer, sources
claim.
Pioneer has assets under management of €220m of which
55% is in fixed income, 24% in multi-asset, 19% equities and 2%
in money market.
UniCredit, Italy’s largest lender, has lost
more than half its market value since the start of the year
over concerns about non-performing loans and the Italian
banking sector.
The bank has been trying to offload Pioneer for some time in
order to improve its own capital position. A deal to combine
the investment house with Santander’s asset
management arm fell through this summer because of regulatory
obstacles.
Reports suggest Amundi is prepared to offer €4bn for
the investment firm, which would exceed the €3bn JP Morgan
analysts estimate the company to be worth.
Amundi previously attempted to join forces with Pioneer
Investments in 2011 but the deal was blocked by the Bank of
Italy, owing to a fear of losing a large domestic buyer
of Italian sovereign bonds.
Meanwhile, the problem with Aberdeen's approach, according
to Numis analyst David McCann, is that Unicredit needs cash and
Aberdeen doesn't have it.
"Aberdeen would need to raise material new capital and this
would take time, putting it at a disadvantage to some other
bidders in the process (that do have some cash)," McCann wrote
in a note to clients.
"That said, Aberdeen is a serial deal-making company, so
nothing can be ruled out. In our view, Aberdeen has a good
track record of synergy delivery and this deal would also
increase group diversification."
McCann added that he sees the appeal of M&A given a
current industry backdrop of low organic growth, fee margin
pressure and rising regulatory costs.