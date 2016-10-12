Regulatory pressure reaching boiling point for sec finance market

The complex balancing act of managing multiple regulations
is becoming difficult to keep up, securities finance experts
have warned. Senior industry figures at the RMA’s
securities lending event admitted this week that things are
"coming to a head" given the sheer amount of rules making the
standalone economics of certain lending and borrowing trades
increasingly unattractive.
On the lending side, agent banks are being forced to hold
more capital against indemnified loans. There are also single
counterparty credit limits to contend with, which place a
quantitative limit on an exposure to one firm. These limits
pose "the greatest compliance challenge" for banks with
substantial capital markets activities, one individual told
Global Investor/ISF, particularly when it comes to
derivatives and securities lending.
Meanwhile on the borrowing side, broker dealers are
grappling with the leverage ratio, net stable funding ratio and
liquidity coverage ratios. As a result, balance sheets are
constrained and there is a higher risk aversion from the
investment banks themselves. Many dealers have reigned in
their repo business, for example, which means money market
funds are having to find alternative places to park cash.
Another challenge, SFTR, looms on the horizon and will soon
force all EU entities to report details of their securities
finance trades to an ESMA registered trade repository. Firms
outside of Europe will also be impacted by the EU's bid for
more transparency.
"The good news is the industry is resilient and has reacted
to the flurry of new rules," a legal expert at the event told
Global Investor/ISF. "The bad news is that, when
combined, legislation is now becoming far too complex and
costly. Implementing one rule often has a negative and
unintended impact on another part of the business. There
isn’t a silver bullet to solve all of this.
That’s one thing the industry desperately needs
right now."
New types of trades, counterparties and other types of
collateral are increasingly being considered to mitigate some
of the effects. The same can be said with clearing arrangements
and the use CCP structures. The challenge here, however, is to
attract enough buy-side participants and then provide the
necessary features to encourage further use.
"The problem is that these changes, such as CCP adoption,
don’t happen overnight," a US-based broker dealer
added. "I fear that the industry might be moving too slowly.
There’s a real danger of complacency. Lobbying
regulators doesn't seem to be achieving a great deal. So we
have to push forward now and, in order to do that, I believe we
need industry-wide solutions."
One agent lender added that his top concern was the
diminishing returns from securities finance trades and that the
market would soon run out of efficiencies. He added that the
imbalance of asset growth on one side and shrinking bank
balance sheets on the other is a major worry for the market
going forward.