Peer-to-peer collateral platform Elixium executes first trade

A new platform offering peer-to-peer
trading of collateral for banks, institutional investors,
brokers and hedge funds executed its first trade this week.
Elixium, which describes itself as a regulated multilateral
trading facility (MTF) for collateral and secured deposits,
said Citibank, as cash management agent, executed on behalf of
CME Clearing Europe, while Insight Investment executed on
behalf of a UK pension fund.
The platform is designed to address the impact of
regulation, balance sheet pressures, and deteriorating levels
of liquidity in the repo market by providing participants with
collateralised liquidity fairly and transparently.
Clients can gain access to high-quality liquid assets that
can be traded as collateral, on an all to all basis, and
supports pre-trade bi-lateral anonymity.
CME Clearing Europe is the first central counterparty (CCP)
to trade collateral on the platform.
Elixium is owned by
Tradition,the interdealer broking arm of
Compagnie Financière Tradition.
Rival DBV-x is also opening a central collateral
exchange for market participants this year with the backing of
BNY Mellon.
"Due to a historical lack of direct counterparty access for
non-bank participants, a trade between a CCP and an asset
manager or pension fund would have previously been highly
inefficient and costly to facilitate," said Nick McCall,
Elixium’s chief executive.
"The completion of our first trade demonstrates the rate of
change in the repo market and the benefits of facilitating
electronic all-to-all collateral trading in a regulated
environment."
Tina Hasenpusch, chief executive of CME Clearing Europe,
added: "CME Clearing Europe will use this platform as part of
our commitment to working with the buy- side to manage their
liquidity challenges, including the requirement to generate
cash for variation margin.
"Peer-to-peer solutions will help meet those challenges and
the need to ensure that CME Clearing Europe has access to a
diverse set of repo counterparties."