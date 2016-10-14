US money market reform takes effect

The SEC’s long-awaited money market fund
reforms came into force in the US on Friday after eight years
in the making, transforming key elements of the investment
products.
Potential liquidity fees and gates are imposed by the new
rules on many MMFs and require institutional prime funds to
move from fixed to variable net asset values (NAVs).
The changes are a response to the bankruptcy of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, which forced the Reserve Primary Fund, the
oldest money market fund, to "break the buck" leaving customers
with only 97 cents for each dollar they had invested.
Money market funds had long been considered as safe and
risk-free pre-2008 and for institutions of all kinds -
businesses, nonprofit organisations, government agencies, and
financial institutions - are a preferred vehicle for cash
management.
However, as a result of the legislation, scores of prime
money market funds, which invest in low-risk short-term debt
securities and repurchase agreements, have either changed to
government money market funds or liquidated this year.
Some $1.1trn has already left prime money funds in the past
year, and institutional prime funds have seen $838bn in
outflows, pulled by investors anxious over the new rules.
"This SEC rulemaking required funds to make a number of
significant operational changes on a very aggressive
timeframe," said Investment Company Institute (ICI) president
and chief executive Paul Schott Stevens this week.
"Thanks to substantial effort, planning, and execution
within the industry, funds are prepared to meet the new
requirements on time.
"After all of this work, three things are clear:
today’s money market funds are very different
products than their pre-crisis predecessors; investors value
the vital role that money market funds play in helping meet
their cash management needs; and money market funds do not need
further reform.
"Indeed, when coupled with SEC reforms from 2010, these new
rules add layers of transparency and redundant safeguards that
more than adequately address any risks that may have existed in
2008.
"Funds have worked overtime to prepare for the new
regulatory landscape. By entrusting $2.6trn in assets to these
funds, investors continue to register their confidence in money
market funds’ ability to meet their needs for
years to come."