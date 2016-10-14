MUFG Investor Services adds to EMEA team

Mitsubishi UFJ 's asset servicing arm has added Damian McAree to its EMEA business development team.

He will play a role in driving MUFG Investor Services' sales across the region, including fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, depository, trustee, financing, FX and wider banking services.

McAree joins from Capita Asset Services where he spent six years as head of business development for the firm's Irish and offshore fund service offering.

Prior to this, he was vice president of European sales at PNC Global Investment Servicing, now part of BNY Mellon.

He will report to Marc Russell-Jones, managing director, regional head of business development.

"Damian has a wealth of experience in developing strategic client relationships and his expertise and understanding of the EMEA market underpin our growth plans over the coming years," Russell-Jones said in a statement.

McAree added: "There is such an array of services that managers need in today’s world and MUFG is ideally positioned to support clients throughout the investment lifecycle."