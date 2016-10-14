Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
MUFG Investor Services adds to EMEA team
14 October 2016
McAree joins from Capita Asset Services and has also worked at PNC Global Investment Servicing
Mitsubishi UFJ 's asset servicing
arm has added Damian McAree to its EMEA business development
team.
He will play a role in driving MUFG Investor
Services' sales across the region, including fund
administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, depository,
trustee, financing, FX and wider banking services.
McAree joins from Capita Asset Services where he spent six
years as head of business development for the firm's Irish and
offshore fund service offering.
Prior to this, he was vice president of European sales at
PNC Global Investment Servicing, now part of BNY
Mellon.
He will report to Marc Russell-Jones, managing director,
regional head of business development.
"Damian has a wealth of experience in developing strategic
client relationships and his expertise and understanding of the
EMEA market underpin our growth plans over the coming years,"
Russell-Jones said in a statement.
McAree added: "There is such an array of services that
managers need in today’s world
and MUFG is ideally positioned to support clients
throughout the investment lifecycle."