OTC derivative costs and usage remodelled by regulation

"ISDA protocols for amendments to existing ISDA/CSAs
try to limit the impact on repapering to accommodate the
new rules," he adds. "However, this repapering is an
additional burden to support functions within an
organisation, where 1,000s of such agreements may
exist."
The increase in margin call volumes could overwhelm
current operational processes and system infrastructures,
warns Michael Shipton, chief executive officer at
GlobalCollateral, and will require huge investment in
technology and an overhaul of the settlement, exceptions
management and dispute resolution processes in place
today.
Restraining growth
Deloitte estimated back in 2014 that €15.5bn
($17.5bn) could be added to costs in the OTC derivatives
market in the EU once various reforms to margin and
capital requirements are fully implemented. The jump in
costs for non-centrally cleared transactions is expected
to reach €13bn annually, compared with €2.5bn
for those that fall under the clearing
obligation.
Since Deloitte’s report was published,
the persistent low rate environment has exacerbated the
impact of new regulations on derivative pricing, further
damaging what has been major growth area for banks.
Derivatives revenues expanded at a compound annual
rate of around 30% through the 2000s, according to a
Berenberg analyst note in July 2016. Economic volatility
even continued to boost demand for Delta 1 derivatives
and synthetic finance during 2015, lifting
derivatives’ contribution to US
banks’ equity revenues to 16.3%, up 2% on
2014.
To date, the lack of return on cash collateral
has not curtailed trading, but the Royal Bank of
Scotland’s announcement in August that it is
passing on the cost of negative rates to around 70 large
clients that use cash as collateral when trading
derivatives processed through clearinghouses such as LCH
Swapclear, is yet another sign of growing pressure.
"We expect a raft of new costs to emerge over the next
five to ten years," says Andy Nybo, global head of
research and consulting at TABB Group. "Due to the
spectre of these increased costs, banks are picking and
choosing sectors they want to trade in, with some leaving
the market altogether since they have become much more
expensive to trade.