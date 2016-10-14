Free Trial Corporate Access


OTC derivative costs and usage remodelled by regulation

14 October 2016


Derivatives market participants are re-evaluating strategies and products as a result of increased costs, Ceri Jones finds, with many considering new and innovative approaches

Read more: derivatives pricing

The costs of derivative trading are set to rise sharply, forcing providers to reconsider their market positioning and users to find alternative ways of implementing their strategies.


The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) margin requirements for noncleared OTC derivatives will be a major challenge for businesses. Any firm with non-cleared OTC derivatives will need to comply with new variation margin rules by March 2017 and those with over $8bn in non-cleared exposures must comply with initial margin requirements by 2020. 

"A combination of zero thresholds, gross margining, reduced minimum transfer amounts and gross initial margin means an increase in the number of calls by up to five times today’s levels," estimates Nick Nicholls, principal consultant at consulting group GFT. "This translates directly to an increase in operational costs – including settlement, transaction, corporate actions and fails costs. Initial margin, which needs to be segregated, will need to be covered with securities, rather than fungible cash, adding to the cost of borrowing or buying eligible high quality liquid assets. 

"ISDA protocols for amendments to existing ISDA/CSAs try to limit the impact on repapering to accommodate the new rules," he adds. "However, this repapering is an additional burden to support functions within an organisation, where 1,000s of such agreements may exist." 

The increase in margin call volumes could overwhelm current operational processes and system infrastructures, warns Michael Shipton, chief executive officer at GlobalCollateral, and will require huge investment in technology and an overhaul of the settlement, exceptions management and dispute resolution processes in place today.

Restraining growth

Deloitte estimated back in 2014 that €15.5bn ($17.5bn) could be added to costs in the OTC derivatives market in the EU once various reforms to margin and capital requirements are fully implemented. The jump in costs for non-centrally cleared transactions is expected to reach €13bn annually, compared with €2.5bn for those that fall under the clearing obligation.

Since Deloitte’s report was published, the persistent low rate environment has exacerbated the impact of new regulations on derivative pricing, further damaging what has been major growth area for banks.

Derivatives revenues expanded at a compound annual rate of around 30% through the 2000s, according to a Berenberg analyst note in July 2016. Economic volatility even continued to boost demand for Delta 1 derivatives and synthetic finance during 2015, lifting derivatives’ contribution to US banks’ equity revenues to 16.3%, up 2% on 2014. 

To date, the lack of return on cash collateral has not curtailed trading, but the Royal Bank of Scotland’s announcement in August that it is passing on the cost of negative rates to around 70 large clients that use cash as collateral when trading derivatives processed through clearinghouses such as LCH Swapclear, is yet another sign of growing pressure.

"We expect a raft of new costs to emerge over the next five to ten years," says Andy Nybo, global head of research and consulting at TABB Group. "Due to the spectre of these increased costs, banks are picking and choosing sectors they want to trade in, with some leaving the market altogether since they have become much more expensive to trade. 
