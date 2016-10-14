OTC derivative costs and usage remodelled by regulation

"ISDA protocols for amendments to existing ISDA/CSAs try to limit the impact on repapering to accommodate the new rules," he adds. "However, this repapering is an additional burden to support functions within an organisation, where 1,000s of such agreements may exist."

The increase in margin call volumes could overwhelm current operational processes and system infrastructures, warns Michael Shipton, chief executive officer at GlobalCollateral, and will require huge investment in technology and an overhaul of the settlement, exceptions management and dispute resolution processes in place today.

Restraining growth

Deloitte estimated back in 2014 that €15.5bn ($17.5bn) could be added to costs in the OTC derivatives market in the EU once various reforms to margin and capital requirements are fully implemented. The jump in costs for non-centrally cleared transactions is expected to reach €13bn annually, compared with €2.5bn for those that fall under the clearing obligation.



Since Deloitte’s report was published, the persistent low rate environment has exacerbated the impact of new regulations on derivative pricing, further damaging what has been major growth area for banks.

Derivatives revenues expanded at a compound annual rate of around 30% through the 2000s, according to a Berenberg analyst note in July 2016. Economic volatility even continued to boost demand for Delta 1 derivatives and synthetic finance during 2015, lifting derivatives’ contribution to US banks’ equity revenues to 16.3%, up 2% on 2014.

To date, the lack of return on cash collateral has not curtailed trading, but the Royal Bank of Scotland’s announcement in August that it is passing on the cost of negative rates to around 70 large clients that use cash as collateral when trading derivatives processed through clearinghouses such as LCH Swapclear, is yet another sign of growing pressure.

"We expect a raft of new costs to emerge over the next five to ten years," says Andy Nybo, global head of research and consulting at TABB Group. "Due to the spectre of these increased costs, banks are picking and choosing sectors they want to trade in, with some leaving the market altogether since they have become much more expensive to trade.