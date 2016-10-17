Div-arb strategies not beneficial to market or society, says Norges Bank

Crafting dividend arbitrage strategies in securities lending
programs is detrimental to the market and society overall,
according to the asset management arm of Norway’s
central bank.
In a recent note to clients, experts at Norges Bank
Investment Management say they do not believe that dividend tax
differential based strategies are a net benefit to the industry
or the economy overall, even though they may be favourable to a
stock lender.
"We believe that differential tax treatment of investors
does not contribute to well-functioning markets," notes the
whitepaper, entitled 'The Role of Securities Lending in
Well-Functioning Markets’.
"Asset managers should conduct their stock lending activity
in a way that complies with local tax rules, and seek to avoid
entering into securities lending transactions for the purpose
of improving their tax position.
"Similarly, they should not lend the benefit of their
favourable tax characteristics to third parties. They should
also not lend out shares if they are solely sought for voting
purposes."
Norges Bank Investment Management runs the $885bn Government
Pension Fund, the biggest sovereign wealth fund in the world by
assets under management.
It invests in 9,000 companies across 78 countries and
appointed Citi as one of its global custody and securities
lending agents in 2014.
Trades known as dividend-arbitrage, or 'div-arb', take
advantage of inefficiencies between tax rates to generate a
return.
Often transactions involve large foreign investors lending
out their holdings of stocks, engineered by banks, so they are
not on their books at dividend time.
The practice isn’t illegal but is increasingly
under the media and regulatory microscope, particularly given
the public focus on tax avoidance in a time of
austerity.
Advocates of the practice argue it is legal and has been
commonplace because tax authorities failed to harmonise their
rules.
Others point out that the extra revenue generated by div-arb
ultimately falls into the hands of shareholders or retail
and retirement savers.
"It’s still part of the business but it has
shrunk dramatically," one agent lender, who wished to remain
anonymous, told Global Investor/ISF earlier this year. "The
industry has to move on. Certain trades have a certain shelf
life."
Regulation
Norges Bank Investment Management's note added that a
well-thought-out regulatory environment rather than ad-hoc
intervention is crucial for the securities lending market.
For example, rules specifying the constraints under which
borrowers must operate would be beneficial rather than
off-the-cuff legislation.
"For regulators, their key contribution should be
predictability in regulation," representatives from the firm
wrote.
"We believe the current regulatory environment is generally
well-designed in this regard and helps to foster a robust stock
lending market."
"Designing robust securities lending markets involves
contributions from lenders, intermediaries and regulators."
Well-functioning markets
Overall, securities lending markets contribute to
well-functioning markets in important ways, the firm added.
"This is particularly true when ownership of the securities
is concentrated, as is the case for most of
today’s stock and bond markets.
"Price discovery is improved significantly when the
inventory of securities held by long-term, large institutional
holders is made available to actively trading market
participants through securities lending."