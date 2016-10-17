Hedge fund patience on Fed and Brexit pays off

Shorting the pound has boosted hedge fund performance over
the past week, following speculation that the UK is heading for
a so-called 'hard’ Brexit.
Reports that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is pursuing a
'hard’ Brexit — where control of
immigration is prioritised over access to the European single
market – has led to a plunging pound of late.
The currency moves and added uncertainty has "strongly
supported" global macro managers (hedge funds with strategies
based on overall economic and political views) who had not
bought an 'easy' Brexit.
Lyxor’s hedge fund index was up 0.8% last week,
with global macro funds outperforming (+3.3%). "Their
short position on the pound was a major boost," said
Lyxor’s Cross Asset Research team.
Meanwhile, investors continued to prepare for a December Fed
hike.
Markets are also waiting for a confirmation that the ECB,
BoJ and BoE have actually shifted to a more hawkish stance and
pushed back their negative interest rate policy.
"A less dovish stance from developed markets’
central banks would be a strong positive for hedge funds,"
Lyxor’s team adds.
"Their alpha generation actually suffered from Quantitative
easing and the prevalence of speculative drivers.
"With that perspective in mind, we are prepared to reweight
more firmly the whole global macro group."
Tough week for CTAs, L/S equity and event driven
funds
Lyxor’s stats show CTAs endured a difficult
week. Funds’ positioning was challenged by
positive correlation between bonds and equities when both
declined at the same time.
It was also painful week for long/short equity funds as
equity markets pulled back on both sides of the Atlantic while
Asian markets outperformed.
Low exposure to winning sectors, namely energy and banks,
prevented managers from some positive performance.
Elsewhere, event driven managers gave back some of the
previous week’s gains amid increased volatility
and negative headwinds.
On the merger arbitrage front, Syngenta/ChemChina spreads
widened on the back of investors’ concerns over
the deal’s financing.
LinkedIn/Microsoft took a small step back as Salesforce, a
failed bidder for LinkedIn, complained in an attempt to
influence EU’s antitrust review.
Regulators in the US, Canada and Brazil have approved the
deal and most managers expect the EU to approve it as well,
which would pave the way for the transaction to close by
year-end.