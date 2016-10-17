Corporates get to grips with money market reform

New regulations entered into force
at the end of last week requiring a floating net asset value
for institutional prime money market funds in the US.
The changes, ushered in by the
SEC, also require that the funds' boards to consider imposing
liquidity fees and redemption gates if weekly liquidity falls
below 30%.
Investors who use money market
funds as a cash management vehicle are impacted, as well as
corporates, financial institutions, municipalities and others
that use them as a source of short-term funding.
Ahead of the legislation, Fitch
Ratings noted "massive shifts" out of prime funds and a move to
government funds as corporates and institutional investors
altered their cash investment strategy.
Jim Santoro, head of liquidity
& investment advisory at BNP Paribas Americas admits the
combination of several factors associated with the reform
including, floating NAV, fees and gates influenced some
corporate clients to seek product alternatives.
"Invariably, any instrument that
introduces a requirement to mark-to-market a net asset value,
even if only required on a one-off or infrequent basis, may
increase the amount of accounting work required at an
institution," Santoro told Global Investor/ISF.
"This may influence some corporate
clients to seek alternatives due to resource or investment
policy constraints."
Depending on the current construct
of a client’s investment policy, Santoro says
corporate clients that continue to utilise institutional prime
funds as part of a liquidity management solution may look to
add or alter language regarding floating asset value
instruments.
"Those seeking diversification or
alternatives, they should examine/review counterparty limits
concerning both products and providers to ensure enough
flexibility in placing cash.
"Irrespective of regulatory
change, regularly revisiting investment policies to ensure that
they provide the right level of flexibility in terms of
liquidity management while mitigating and/or providing for the
right level of risk is an important discipline for all
corporate clients."
With respect to money market
reform, Santoro says that there certainly remains a universe of
corporate clients that continue to enjoy the benefits that
institutional prime funds offer and they have remained in this
instrument.
"For the universe of clients that
have sought alternative products, while many instruments
provide some substitute characteristics (e.g., corporate
commercial paper, repo, separately managed accounts, etc.), one
of the obvious choices is government/treasury money funds,
instruments that continue to provide a stable NAV and do not
have redemption fees or gates requirements."
In addition, due to the
similarities of daily liquidity and ability to transact until
late in the day, he notes that clients have increased the usage
of interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, especially where a
high level of comfort with a bank’s credit ratings
and where remuneration is meaningfully more attractive than
government/treasury money funds.
More changes in the coming
months?
While the current reform has been
forthcoming for a couple of years, the BNP Paribas execcutive
points out that corporate clients will continue to revise and
refine their respective liquidity management in response to the
reform and the changes in yield for certain products that the
reform may bring about.