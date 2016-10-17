New York fund battles with regulator over hedge fund investments

High fees paid to hedge fund managers whose strategies
underperform have cost New York's public pension system $3.8bn
since 2008, the state's financial regulator said in a report on
Monday.
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) said that the New
York State Common Retirement Fund (CRF), the nation's
third-largest public pension fund, continues to pay exorbitant
fees for poor hedge fund management.
The CRF holds and manages the assets of the New York State
and Local Employees' Retirement System and the New York State
and Local Police and Fire Retirement System. DFS has
authority to audit and review each of the funds.
"Shockingly, CRF has paid out $1bn in fees to hedge fund
managers over the last eight years, while these assets have
woefully under-performed, costing the system $3.8bn in excess
fees and underperformance," said DFS superintendent Maria
Vullo.
Hedge funds are the worst of the six asset allocation
classes with a 10-year record, the report notes, adding that
the New York State has paid $150m in hedge fund fees in the
past year alone despite continued low returns.
"Given the $3.8bn hole the comptroller’s hedge
fund gamble already has dug for the State pension system,
taking away the checkbook may be the only way to safeguard the
pensions of state employees, and the pocketbooks of taxpayers
on the hook for system deficits," Vullo added.
However, in a written response, a spokesperson for CRF
comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said it was "disappointing and
shocking" that a regulator would issue such an "uninformed and
unprofessional report".
"This report was emailed to our office five minutes before
it was provided to the press," the statement added.
"Comptroller DiNapoli and chief investment officer Vicki
Fuller have taken aggressive steps to reduce hedge fund
investments and limit fees, including lowering the hedge fund
allocation to 2% of assets from 3% and paying below average
fees.
"In fact, the fund has not put money into a hedge fund in
well over a year.
"Unfortunately, the DFS seems more interested in playing
political games, so remains unaware of actions taken by what is
one of the best managed and best funded public pension funds in
the country."
Meanwhile, the DFS said that although it now appears that
the comptroller’s office may be seeking to limit
hedge fund fees, this is "too little too late."
The regulator is now considering regulatory reforms for the
pension fund's hedge fund investments as well as reforms to
address a lack of transparency in private equity
investments.
Hedge fund struggles
Hedge funds have struggled with their performance and
concerns around fees in recent years.
This has resulted in a number of high profile exits,
including California Public Employees' Retirement System
(CalPERS) divesting from hedge funds entirely.
However, alternative investment trade body AIMA argues that
the broader institutional investor community remains committed
to hedge funds.
In addition, recently released data from investment advisory
company Cliffwater shows that most US state pensions achieved a
better performance over the past decade through
diversification into alternatives and other forms of active
management, including hedge funds.