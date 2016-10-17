Free Trial Corporate Access


New York fund battles with regulator over hedge fund investments

17 October 2016


Report slams New York fund over hedge fund fees; fund defends its policy

High fees paid to hedge fund managers whose strategies underperform have cost New York's public pension system $3.8bn since 2008, the state's financial regulator said in a report on Monday.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) said that the New York State Common Retirement Fund (CRF), the nation's third-largest public pension fund, continues to pay exorbitant fees for poor hedge fund management.

The CRF holds and manages the assets of the New York State and Local Employees' Retirement System and the New York State and Local Police and Fire Retirement System. DFS has authority to audit and review each of the funds.

"Shockingly, CRF has paid out $1bn in fees to hedge fund managers over the last eight years, while these assets have woefully under-performed, costing the system $3.8bn in excess fees and underperformance," said DFS superintendent Maria Vullo.

Hedge funds are the worst of the six asset allocation classes with a 10-year record, the report notes, adding that the New York State has paid $150m in hedge fund fees in the past year alone despite continued low returns.

"Given the $3.8bn hole the comptroller’s hedge fund gamble already has dug for the State pension system, taking away the checkbook may be the only way to safeguard the pensions of state employees, and the pocketbooks of taxpayers on the hook for system deficits," Vullo added.

However, in a written response, a spokesperson for CRF comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said it was "disappointing and shocking" that a regulator would issue such an "uninformed and unprofessional report".

"This report was emailed to our office five minutes before it was provided to the press," the statement added.

"Comptroller DiNapoli and chief investment officer Vicki Fuller have taken aggressive steps to reduce hedge fund investments and limit fees, including lowering the hedge fund allocation to 2% of assets from 3% and paying below average fees.

"In fact, the fund has not put money into a hedge fund in well over a year.

"Unfortunately, the DFS seems more interested in playing political games, so remains unaware of actions taken by what is one of the best managed and best funded public pension funds in the country."

Meanwhile, the DFS said that although it now appears that the comptroller’s office may be seeking to limit hedge fund fees, this is "too little too late."

The regulator is now considering regulatory reforms for the pension fund's hedge fund investments as well as reforms to address a lack of transparency in private equity investments.

Hedge fund struggles

Hedge funds have struggled with their performance and concerns around fees in recent years.

This has resulted in a number of high profile exits, including California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) divesting from hedge funds entirely.

However, alternative investment trade body AIMA argues that the broader institutional investor community remains committed to hedge funds. 

In addition, recently released data from investment advisory company Cliffwater shows that most US state pensions achieved a better performance over the past decade through diversification into alternatives and other forms of active management, including hedge funds. 
