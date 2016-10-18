Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon to service Nordea's US debt and equity portfolios
18 October 2016
Nordea said it was impressed by custody bank's technology platform
Read more:
BNY Mellon
custody
BNY Mellon has been appointed by Swedish banking giant
Nordea to provide custody services for its $7bn US debt and
equity portfolios.
Nordea, largest financial services group in Northern
Europe by market cap, has a strong position in corporate,
institutional, retail and private banking.
It is also the top provider of life and pensions products to
the Nordic and Baltic Sea region.
Joakim Gustafson, head of product & network management
at Nordea Bank, said he was impressed by BNY
Mellon’s ability to combine a customer technology
interface with a high-touch EMEA-US service model.
"Another crucial factor is that BNY Mellon has US market
specialists available during the EMEA morning prior to the US
market opening," he added.
Daron Pearce, chief executive of asset servicing in EMEA
for BNY Mellon, said: "We look forward to expanding our
existing relationship with Nordea, which is primarily with BNY
Mellon Markets, to also include custody
services," adds
"Nordea is among our most valued asset servicing
relationships in the region and will be fully supported by
our team in Copenhagen to ensure both timely and effective
communication and solutions.
"We remain committed to further enhancing solutions for our
Nordic clients, notably demonstrated by the biggest technology
transformation in our history with NEXEN, our new open
source, cloud-based technology platform. NEXEN will enable
us to anticipate and deliver on client needs like never
before."