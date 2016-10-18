Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Former Apex Fund Services chief sets up consultancy
18 October 2016
New York-based Bill Salus has also worked at BNY Mellon and PNC Global Investment Servicing
Asset servicing expert Bill Salus has launched a new
consultancy business in a bid to assist fund administrators,
fund managers and private equity firms.
New York-based Salus, most recently global chief executive
officer for Apex Fund Services, says Paddock Consultancy
will focus on helping clients with every day and strategic
problems, including operations, sales, compliance, technology
and acquisitions.
"There is currently a great demand for senior expertise in
the industry with many firms looking for solutions to business
critical issues that are highly focused and require seasoned,
experienced resource and support," said the industry veteran,
who was also a managing director of asset servicing at BNY
Mellon between 2010-14.
"This presents an opportunity for me to pool many years of
experience at various large banks and global independent
organisations and launch a business that can deliver real value
and expertise to clients.
"Even prior to launch, the demand for services is already
extremely high and I am excited to begin this new chapter and
work with a wide range of providers to deliver strategic
initiative and tactical projects to improve their
businesses."
At Apex, Salus' responsibilities included the day-to-day
running of Apex globally and executing on all strategic
initiatives; including expanding Apex’s global
presence and product suite.
He has also held senior positions at PNC Global Investment
Servicing, KeyCorp, Security Pacific Bank and Bank of America
and was a member of the ICI International Operations Advisory
Committee and the ICI International Committee.