Former Apex Fund Services chief sets up consultancy

Asset servicing expert Bill Salus has launched a new consultancy business in a bid to assist fund administrators, fund managers and private equity firms.

New York-based Salus, most recently global chief executive officer for Apex Fund Services, says Paddock Consultancy will focus on helping clients with every day and strategic problems, including operations, sales, compliance, technology and acquisitions.

"There is currently a great demand for senior expertise in the industry with many firms looking for solutions to business critical issues that are highly focused and require seasoned, experienced resource and support," said the industry veteran, who was also a managing director of asset servicing at BNY Mellon between 2010-14.

"This presents an opportunity for me to pool many years of experience at various large banks and global independent organisations and launch a business that can deliver real value and expertise to clients.

"Even prior to launch, the demand for services is already extremely high and I am excited to begin this new chapter and work with a wide range of providers to deliver strategic initiative and tactical projects to improve their businesses."

At Apex, Salus' responsibilities included the day-to-day running of Apex globally and executing on all strategic initiatives; including expanding Apex’s global presence and product suite.

He has also held senior positions at PNC Global Investment Servicing, KeyCorp, Security Pacific Bank and Bank of America and was a member of the ICI International Operations Advisory Committee and the ICI International Committee.