BNY Mellon’s Kriesel switches to RBC in Hong Kong

RBC Investor & Treasury Services has named Rosemarie Kriesel as managing director, global client coverage in Hong Kong.

Kriesel, who had previously worked in Luxembourg, Bermuda and Canada before moving to Hong Kong in 1993, joins from BNY Mellon.

She has spent 10 years working for the US custody bank’s global client management team and was country executive for Hong Kong.

Reporting to Andrew Gordon, managing director, Asia, RBC Investor & Treasury Services, she will be responsible for all client coverage, including fund managers, asset owners, banks, brokers and exchanges in Hong Kong.

"Global fund managers and asset owners continue to explore market opportunities in Asia, while increasingly looking to partner with asset service providers with solid operational and regulatory knowledge," Gordon said.

"Rosemarie’s extensive experience, deep understanding of both the local and global markets and her industry relationships will enhance our support for global asset managers in Hong Kong."