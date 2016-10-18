Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon’s Kriesel switches to RBC in Hong Kong
18 October 2016
Rosemarie Kriesel has worked for BNY Mellon in Hong Kong for over a decade
RBC Investor & Treasury Services has named Rosemarie
Kriesel as managing director, global client coverage in Hong
Kong.
Kriesel, who had previously worked in Luxembourg, Bermuda
and Canada before moving to Hong Kong in 1993, joins from BNY
Mellon.
She has spent 10 years working for the US custody
bank’s global client management team and was
country executive for Hong Kong.
Reporting to Andrew Gordon, managing director, Asia, RBC
Investor & Treasury Services, she will be responsible
for all client coverage, including fund managers, asset
owners, banks, brokers and exchanges in Hong Kong.
"Global fund managers and asset owners continue to explore
market opportunities in Asia, while increasingly looking to
partner with asset service providers with solid operational and
regulatory knowledge," Gordon said.
"Rosemarie’s extensive experience, deep
understanding of both the local and global markets and her
industry relationships will enhance our support for global
asset managers in Hong Kong."