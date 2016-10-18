Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Collateral expert King joins Scotiabank in London
18 October 2016
Andy King has worked at Lloyds, RBC, Northern Trust and HSBC
Andy King has joined Scotiabank in London to work within the
firm’s collateral management and funding
division.
King, who most recently held a collateral management role at
Lloyds Bank, will focus on securities lending, repo and cash
management.
Prior to Lloyds, King worked at RBC Investor &
Treasury Services where he dealt with bilateral & tri-party
collateral management.
He has also held roles at Northern Trust and work on HSBC's
securities lending desk from 1999-2006.
Global Investor/ISF understands that King started
at Scotiabank earlier this month.