Collateral expert King joins Scotiabank in London

18 October 2016


Andy King has worked at Lloyds, RBC, Northern Trust and HSBC

Andy King has joined Scotiabank in London to work within the firm’s collateral management and funding division.

King, who most recently held a collateral management role at Lloyds Bank, will focus on securities lending, repo and cash management.

Prior to Lloyds, King worked at RBC Investor & Treasury Services where he dealt with bilateral & tri-party collateral management.

He has also held roles at Northern Trust and work on HSBC's securities lending desk from 1999-2006.

Global Investor/ISF understands that King started at Scotiabank earlier this month.
