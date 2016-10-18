Collateral expert King joins Scotiabank in London

Andy King has joined Scotiabank in London to work within the firm’s collateral management and funding division.

King, who most recently held a collateral management role at Lloyds Bank, will focus on securities lending, repo and cash management.

Prior to Lloyds, King worked at RBC Investor & Treasury Services where he dealt with bilateral & tri-party collateral management.

He has also held roles at Northern Trust and work on HSBC's securities lending desk from 1999-2006.

Global Investor/ISF understands that King started at Scotiabank earlier this month.