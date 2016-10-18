Tim Keady takes charge of DTCC's Solutions business

US post-trade provider DTCC has appointed Timothy Keady to lead its Solutions businesses of derivatives, collateral and institutional post-trade processing platform Omgeo.

Boston-based Keady will also take charge of data products, including DTCC’s joint venture companies of Clarient Global, DTCC-Euroclear Global Collateral and Soltra.

He takes over from Donna Milrod who is leaving the firm in November.

Keady first joined DTCC in January 2014 with the company’s acquisition of Omgeo.

He will retain his current responsibilities as chief client officer and lead company’s sales, relationship management and marketing and communications functions.

"We are delighted to have someone of Tim’s caliber and experience assuming leadership responsibility for DTCC’s Solutions businesses." said DTCC chief executive Mike Bodson.

"Tim’s deep industry knowledge and understanding of our clients globally will help us deliver more integrated and enhanced solutions that meet our clients’ needs across the entire trading lifecycle."