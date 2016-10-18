Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Tim Keady takes charge of DTCC's Solutions business
18 October 2016
US post-trade provider DTCC has appointed Timothy Keady to
lead its Solutions businesses of derivatives, collateral and
institutional post-trade processing platform Omgeo.
Boston-based Keady will also take charge of data products,
including DTCC’s joint venture companies of
Clarient Global, DTCC-Euroclear Global Collateral and
Soltra.
He takes over from Donna Milrod who is leaving the firm in
November.
Keady first joined DTCC in January 2014 with the
company’s acquisition of Omgeo.
He will retain his current responsibilities as chief client
officer and lead company’s sales, relationship
management and marketing and communications
functions.
"We are delighted to have someone of Tim’s
caliber and experience assuming leadership responsibility for
DTCC’s Solutions businesses." said DTCC chief
executive Mike Bodson.
"Tim’s deep industry knowledge and
understanding of our clients globally will help us deliver more
integrated and enhanced solutions that meet our
clients’ needs across the entire trading
lifecycle."