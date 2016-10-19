BNP Paribas has options when next round of Basel rules bite

BNP Paribas has a number of deleveraging and disposal
options to mitigate the impact of the next phase of Basel
rules, equity analysts at JP Morgan said on Wednesday.
In a research note to clients, European bank analyst
Delphine Lee listed potential avenues the French bank could
explore should regulators further tighten minimum capital
requirements on lenders.
BNP's Luxembourg retail activities, the group's 25% stake in
AG Insurance and the firm’s private equity
activities could be sold or scaled down.
The asset management division - BNP Paribas Investment
Partners - currently a strategic asset for the group
given its role for institutional clients and attractive return
profile, could consider a listing, similar to Amundi, to
generate capital gains.
Elsewhere, JP Morgan's Lee reckons that growth initiatives
for BNP Paribas Securities Services, Transaction Banking and
Cash Management units could be postponed if regulatory impact
is higher than anticipated.
"There is still a tail risk that RWA inflation from new
Basel proposals could be higher for some banks, in particular
large ones in our view," Lee wrote in the research paper.
The analyst stressed that at this stage disposals or
deleveraging scenarios are unlikely and BNP Paribas management
is far from considering adjusting the scope of activities and
changing strategic directions.
"However, these initiatives could provide mitigating
factors, should capital come under pressure, and as
demonstrated in the past," she added.
"BNP has been able to reduce the balance sheet and
capital/liquidity consumption relatively quickly when needed,
without affecting the dividend policy."
Meanwhile, Lee and her colleagues upped their rating on BNP
Paribas from 'underweight’ to
'neutral’.
JP Morgan's estimates for BNP were ~20% below company
sourced consensus at the beginning of the year, as top line
expectations were considered too optimistic.
Since then, consensus has cut BNP revenues by 5% and
earnings per share by 15%. The investment bank's estimates are
now only 2% below in 2017.
"With consensus now forecasting only ~1% revenue growth next
year, we feel more comfortable with market expectations," Lee
added.
"Profitability looks solid with 10% ROTE (return on tangible
equity) but more cost reduction is required to prevent
erosion of returns given the need for further capital
build."