Post-trade vendor Pirum positioning for SFTR

Complex reporting requirements under the EU's Securities
Finance Transactions Regulation (SFTR) can be broken down into
two main components, according to experts at Pirum.
The post-trade technology vendor, which specialises in
securities finance, already handles large amounts of lending
and borrowing data and is currently building solutions for market
participants to comply with SFTR.
The EU regulation will force firms to report details of
their securities financing transactions (SFTs) to trade
repositories from mid-2018 for the benefit of regulators.
At a minimum, reporting must include the details of the
parties involved in a trade, principal amount, currency,
collateral assets, repo rate, lending fee, margin lending rate,
haircut and maturity date.
It is envisaged that the detailed information will need to
be reported on each SFT. Firms have the option of using a third
party to do this.
"The first component involves collecting and collating the
data necessary for reporting, often from multiple source
systems, into a single report," Pirum's chief operating
officer, Ben Challice, told Global Investor/ISF.
"The second is the matching of positions between
counterparties in order to generate and apply the correct UTIs
as part of that reporting."
By participating in contract comparison and other post-trade
automation on Pirum’s platform, Challice says that
clients are already submitting files containing many of the
data points required for the SFTR reporting.
As part of the comparison process Pirum is then matching
positions received separately from each counterparty,
effectively replicating what the trade repositories will be
looking to do when they receive the data.
"Recognising these synergies, Pirum will be building a
regulatory reporting solution allowing clients to further
utilise their existing file feeds by creating the SFT reports
to be submitted to the TRs on their behalf, avoiding the
potentially high costs often associated with an internal
build," Challice adds.
"As regulatory reporting brings in no additional revenue for
market participants, complying with the requirement is a pure
cost to the participants.
"By building a solution that can be used across the market
Pirum will be able to minimise the overall cost to each firm,
and therefore the industry, of achieving that compliance while
at the same time ensuring the reporting is of a high-quality
being based on matched and reconciled data."
