Northern Trust profit rises; bank settles remaining sec lending claims
19 October 2016
Chicago-based bank now has over $8.5trn of assets under custody/administration
Northern
Higher investment and asset servicing fees helped Northern
Trust's profit rise by 10% in the third quarter.
The US bank posted a net income figure of $257.6m for the
July - September period, up from $234.6m in 2015’s
Q3.
New business and favorable equity markets were cited as the
main drivers behind the performance, with total revenue growing
5% versus a year ago.
The firm now has over $8.5trn of assets under
custody/administration.
Custody and fund administration fees increased year-on-year,
partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.
Third quarter fees from securities lending totalled $23.1m -
higher in annual terms but weaker on a quarterly basis.
Securities lending settlement reaches
$50m
Northern Trust has now paid out $50m to settle claims it
negligently breached securities lending contracts.
On Wednesday the bank detailed a
further $3.5m in settlement fees after
paying a $46.5m penalty in the previous quarter.
The case dated back to 2009 and involved two Michigan-based
pension funds.
The extra $3.5m settles the "remaining securities lending
litigation" Northern Trust's statement said, suggesting the
custody bank can put the matter to rest.