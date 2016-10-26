Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
JP Morgan collateral exec Mike Garrett to exit
26 October 2016
London-based Garrett has spent nearly twenty years at the investment bank
Mike Garrett is leaving his post as JP Morgan’s
head of international collateral management.
The London-based executive has spent nearly twenty years at
the investment bank.
It is not clear if he will stay on at the firm in another
capacity or exit entirely.
In any case the move follows JP Morgan's withdrawal from the
US tri-party repo market over the summer.
BNY Mellon is now the sole institution settling
government securities for most dealers in the niche of the
repo market known as general-collateral finance.
New York-based Kelly Mathieson, JP Morgan’s
head of global collateral management and securities clearing,
left the firm recently after two decades to join blockchain
start-up Digital Asset.
Despite Garrett's departure, JP Morgan still has a sizable
collateral management team in London.