BNP Paribas focused on local fixed income markets

BNP Paribas Securities Services is doubling down on its
efforts to provide investors with access to local fixed income
markets.
The French bank has listed a series of initiatives it is
participating in as a global custodian and asset servicing
specialist.
They include the liberalisation of China’s
interbank bond market, a payment service from the Federal
Reserve, European repo clearing and T2S.
"Financial institutions need fast and efficient access to
local fixed income markets to satisfy their need for high
quality collateral," said Alain Pochet, global head of
clearing, custody and settlement at BNP Paribas Securities
Services.
"In addition, regulations are pushing investors to hold
sovereign debt and corporate bonds. All this comes at a time
when the markets are concerned with a possible shortage of
government and corporate bonds.
"As a global custodian and asset servicer, we see it as our
role to help our clients secure the collateral they need and
enable them to fulfil their investment strategies."
China
Under China’s interbank bond market, foreign
asset managers and brokers can trade bonds directly through BNP
Paribas’ China subsidiary.
The bank's securities services unit provides access and
trade execution settlement and custody.
This week Clearstream became the first international central
securities depository to offer global investors access to the
$8trn China interbank bond market – the third largest
fixed income market in the world.
HSBC is acting acting as the onshore bond settlement agent
for Clearstream’s investors by providing trading
execution, settlement and custody services.
Fedline
BNP Paribas Securties Services has also become a direct
securities participant to the Federal Reserve’s
online payment system Fedline, facilitating its
clients’ set-up and growth in the US fixed income
market.
Europe
Meanwhile, the bank added that it is Collateral Gateways
solution for banks and brokers, launched in 2014, allows
clients to automate the rebalancing of their collateral between
their domestic accounts with BNP Paribas Securities Services
and ICSDs for triparty needs.
The bank also upgrades its service in line with requirements
for T2S – a new European securities settlement engine
- so that clients do not have to take on those adaptations for
themselves.