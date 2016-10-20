Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeBNY Mellon earnings rise on higher asset servicing fees
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


BNY Mellon earnings rise on higher asset servicing fees

20 October 2016


Asset servicing fees totalled $1.1bn between July and September

Read more: BNY Mellon custody securities lending asset servicing

Higher investment and asset servicing fees boosted BNY Mellon’s third quarter earnings.

The US custody bank posted revenue of $3.9bn between July and September, an increase of 4%.

Net income over the period totaled $979m which was greater than the $820m achieved in last year’s third quarter.

Asset servicing fees were $1.1bn, a 1% rise year-over-year.

Higher money market fees and $51m of securities lending revenue helped the unit.

A stronger US dollar and downsizing of the UK transfer agency business were negative impacts.

Clearing services fees were $349m, an increase of 1% year-over-year and a slight decrease sequentially.

Investment management and performance fees climbed 4% both on an annual basis and in monthly terms to $860m.

The bank now has $30.5trn of assets under custody/administration after $150bn worth of asset wins in Q3.

"Each of our businesses performed well," said chairman and chief executive Gerald Hassell.

"We also strengthened our capital ratios  and made progress in our resolution planning to ensure that BNY Mellon can be resolved without posing systemic risk to the financial system.

"We continue to invest in best-in-class technology and data analytics to enhance our clients’ experience with us."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Brexit boost for UK securities lending

  2. Ireland secures €6.8bn investment quota from China

  3. Pension scheme de-risking surges in Q4

  4. Sec lending revenues set for best year since 2012

  5. AM compliance budgets hit peak


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.