BNY Mellon earnings rise on higher asset servicing fees
20 October 2016
Asset servicing fees totalled $1.1bn between July and September
Higher investment and asset servicing fees boosted BNY
Mellon’s third quarter earnings.
The US custody bank posted revenue of $3.9bn between July
and September, an increase of 4%.
Net income over the period totaled $979m which was greater
than the $820m achieved in last year’s third
quarter.
Asset servicing fees were $1.1bn, a 1% rise
year-over-year.
Higher money market fees and $51m of securities lending
revenue helped the unit.
A stronger US dollar and downsizing of the UK transfer
agency business were negative impacts.
Clearing services fees were $349m, an increase of 1%
year-over-year and a slight decrease sequentially.
Investment management and performance fees climbed 4% both
on an annual basis and in monthly terms to $860m.
The bank now has $30.5trn of assets under
custody/administration after $150bn worth of asset wins in
Q3.
"Each of our businesses performed well," said chairman and
chief executive Gerald Hassell.
"We also strengthened our capital ratios and made
progress in our resolution planning to ensure that BNY Mellon
can be resolved without posing systemic risk to the financial
system.
"We continue to invest in best-in-class technology and data
analytics to enhance our clients’ experience with
us."