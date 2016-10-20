Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
LSE revenue rises as Deutsche Borse merger moves forward
20 October 2016
LSE remains focused on achieving regulatory approvals for Deutsche Borse tie-up
London Stock Exchange Group has reported higher third
quarter revenues and profits and said it remains focused on its
merger with Deutsche Borse.
Between July and September, the company recorded total
income of £414m ($508m), up 19% from same period a year
ago. Net revenue rose 15% to £376.2m for the period.
Chief executive Xavier Rolet said the group had produced a
good performance, with growth across core businesses.
Revenues for the capital markets division climbed 16%, with
primary and secondary markets performing well despite volatile
markets
Income increased 29% for LCH, the group's clearing unit,
with 21% revenue growth in OTC derivatives from higher
SwapClear client trades.
Income from the firm’s post-trade services unit
was up 23% due to increased settlement and custody
revenues.
The exchange is trying to put the finishing touches to its
£21bn merger with its German counterpart Deutsche
Borse.
Rolet added that the LSE remain focused on achieving the
necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger, creating
a global markets infrastructure group.
The European Commission concluded its initial competition
review of the merger and announced that it opened a further
(Phase II) process at the end of September.