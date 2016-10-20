Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeLSE revenue rises as Deutsche Borse merger moves forward
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


LSE revenue rises as Deutsche Borse merger moves forward

20 October 2016


LSE remains focused on achieving regulatory approvals for Deutsche Borse tie-up

Read more: Deutsche Borse LSE

London Stock Exchange Group has reported higher third quarter revenues and profits and said it remains focused on its merger with Deutsche Borse.

Between July and September, the company recorded total income of £414m ($508m), up 19% from same period a year ago. Net revenue rose 15% to £376.2m for the period.

Chief executive Xavier Rolet said the group had produced a good performance, with growth across core businesses.

Revenues for the capital markets division climbed 16%, with primary and secondary markets performing well despite volatile markets

Income increased 29% for LCH, the group's clearing unit, with 21% revenue growth in OTC derivatives from higher SwapClear client trades.

Income from the firm’s post-trade services unit was up 23% due to increased settlement and custody revenues.

The exchange is trying to put the finishing touches to its £21bn merger with its German counterpart Deutsche Borse.

Rolet added that the LSE remain focused on achieving the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger, creating a global markets infrastructure group.

The European Commission concluded its initial competition review of the merger and announced that it opened a further (Phase II) process at the end of September.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.