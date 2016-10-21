Cost to borrow high quality collateral at multi-year high

Large-scale purchases of government bonds by the ECB
have pushed the cost to borrow high quality collateral to a new
multi-year high, data from IHS Markit shows.
London-based analyst Simon Colvin says fees to borrow
eurozone sovereign bonds have jumped to 46% since the start of
2015 while German and French bonds have utilisation rates above
30%.
Europe’s central bank began buying
government bonds in March 2015 in a bid to stimulate
economic growth.
However, regulations designed to make capital markets safer,
such as Basel III's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), have made
high quality collateral, such as government bonds, more
important.
This led to fears that ECB’s QE measures would
essentially remove a large portion of the assets that the
industry needs.
Although Colvin notes that collateral doomsday scenarios
didn’t materialise, the onset of QE has coincided
with a steady increase in the cost to borrow high quality
eurozone sovereign bonds.
"The steadily increasing fees commanded by these high
quality assets would indicate that relentless pace of asset
purchases is having some impact on the supply and demand
dynamics for investors looking to source them," Covin
explains.
Securities lending trade body ISLA has noted that the shift
back towards using government bonds as collateral could put
pressure on the availability of HQLA which market participants
need for their own collateral and balance sheet ratio
management requirements.
The weighted average fee for eurozone sovereign bonds now
stands at 16.9bps, a 46% increase on the levels seen on the eve
of the onset of QE back in January of last year.
The trend also shows no signs of slowing down according to
IHS Markit stats as the closing days of September saw the fee
spike to its highest level in over four years.
"French and German sovereign bonds are the driving force
behind the trend," Colvin adds.
Bonds issued by the two countries, which make up 75% of the
current eurozone sovereign borrow, cost 18.2bps and 19.3bps to
borrow on average which is over 5bps than the 12.9bps weighted
fee commanded by the rest of the eurozone pack.
Utilisation rates across both countries are also much higher
with over 30% of French and a massive 45% of German sovereign
bonds siting in lending programs now out on loan.
Relatively riskier Italian and Spanish bonds see much less
relative demand to borrow with utilisation rates of 14.4 and 9%
respectively.
Investment grade, euro denominated corporate bonds have also
experienced the same trend as the fees required to borrow the
asset class have surged to 29bps in the weeks since ECB decided
to expand bond purchases to high quality corporate bonds.