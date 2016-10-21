US banks grab larger slice of equities trading after recent exits

US investment banks are capturing a larger slice of equities
trading after exits from RBS, Standard Chartered and more
recently Nomura.
In a note to clients, Citi analyst Andrew Coombs said bank
retrenchment in Europe has resulted in market share gains for
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
RBS closed its equities business four years ago while
Standard Chartered announced plans to close the bulk of its
global equities operation in 2015.
Meanwhile Nomura axed hundreds of jobs this summer after
detailing plans to wind down its European equities trading
business.
When grouped together, Citi says the top five banks
(Goldman, JPM, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Credit
Suisse) have seen their market share of equities trading rise
7% over the past decade.
"The largest banks in equities typically have stronger prime
finance market shares," Coombs added.
However, he notes that Credit Suisse has lost some of its
market share in the last two years as it was forced to
rationalise its prime balance sheet.
Citi’s statistics show that Morgan Stanley had
a 16.2% market share of equities sales and trading globally in
the first half of 2016.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan follow with 13.6% and 12.2%
respectively.
Goldman recently recently noted that an "extraordinarily
strong" competitive environment hasn’t allowed for
much repricing, other than the "rational" repricing seen in
products like prime brokerage.
Morgan Stanley has said that it expects to see a greater
"concentration of market share among the top players".
Citi's tables put Bank of America in fourth place with a
market share of 8.1%.
Credit Suisse is next with 7.3%, UBS 7.1% and Deutsche Bank
and SocGen level on 6.3%.
Third quarter results
So far US banks have reported much stronger investment
banking revenues than anticipated in this year’s
third quarter.
Coombs expects Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS to lose
share again to US peers as they continue to restructure.
Troubled Deutsche Bank will report its results on October
27th and the house view at Citi is that the German lender needs
to raise capital.
"Too many questions exist with respect to revenue attrition,
cost save delivery, litigation risks and the weak capital
position," Coombs said.
"It may prefer to wait until litigation issues have been
resolved, but the further the share price falls, the more
dilutive a capital raise becomes."
Litigation
Overall, Coombs believes European banks have passed the
worst on litigation expenses, which in 2015 fell year-on-year
for the first time since the financial crisis.
"In order, we see greatest outstanding litigation risks at
RBS, followed by Deutsche Bank, UBS, Credit Suisse and
Barclays," he wrote.